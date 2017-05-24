NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions for business, today announces the online availability of its interview with Kootenay Zinc Corp. (OTCQB: KTNNF) (CSE: ZNK), a mineral exploration and development company focused on discovering large-scale sedimentary-exhalative ("SEDEX") zinc deposits in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The interview can be heard at https://www.networknewswire.com/solutions/corporate-communications/interviews/kootenay-zinc-corp-interview/

Kicking off the interview, NNW's Stuart Smith introduces Stuart (Tookie) Angus, a current independent business advisor to the mining industry and member of Kootenay Zinc's advisory board, who provides a run-down of the company's operations.

Kootenay Zinc is focused on the discovery of zinc ore body near the Sullivan Mine, which was previously one of the world's largest zinc/lead/silver deposits. In operation for 100 years, the Sullivan Mine produced over $49 billion value of metal. Now, Kootenay Zinc hopes to replicate that success.

"We are about 30 kilometers, or 18 miles, from the mine, with a current drill program underway to try and discover [an extension] for the Sullivan Mine deposit," says Angus.

Angus next provides insight into the potential of Kootenay Zinc's mineral property, and notes that the company is adequately financed to carry-out its current drill program. He draws a parallel with the progress of Arizona Mining, a company drilling a large deposit of the same metals in Arizona, which recently carried out a private placement financing of $110 million.

"Going back to October of 2015, [Arizona Mining] was a micro-cap company trading at approximately $0.20 a share. Last week it carried out a private placement financing at a price of $2.45 per share, when the previous closing on the stock was $1.89... that $110 million financing was a huge endorsement of that project. So there you have a huge increase in terms of percentage and absolute value for a company that is still in the exploration phase, not yet in development. That's the kind of target Kootenay Zinc is looking for," says Angus.

Responsible for leading this charge is a well-qualified management team, including a "top-notch" geologist and geophysicist, which consistently updates shareholders on its progress and goals for 2017.

"We have a number of different anomalies that we're going to test. The truth serum in this business is the drill bit. We're going to go in there and bravely drill to see if we can find what we hope is there," Angus says in conclusion.

About Kootenay Zinc Corp.

Kootenay Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is presently targeting the Sully Property. The Company is focused on discovering large-scale sedimentary-exhalative ("SEDEX") deposits.

The Sully Property comprises 1,375 hectares located approximately 30 kilometres (18 miles) east of Kimberley, B.C., and overlies rocks of similar age and origin as those which host the world-class Sullivan deposit, owned by Teck Resources Ltd. Sullivan was discovered in 1892, and is known to be one of the largest SEDEX deposits in the world. Over its 100-year lifetime, Sullivan produced approximately 150 million tonnes of ore, including approximately three hundred million ounces of silver, eight million tonnes of zinc and eight million tonnes of lead. The equivalent level of strata as at Sullivan and that formed on the margin of that same basin are present at the Sully Property. The Company cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Sully Property.

For more information visit www.kootenayzinc.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides to users (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) enhanced press release services, and (3) a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Email Contact



