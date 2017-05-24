CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (AllianceCreativeGroup.com) (OTC PINK: ACGX) is pleased to announce that it has reduced another $100,000 of debt since the end of the 1st quarter (March 31, 2017) and continues to negotiate with debt holders to reduce more by the end of the 2nd Quarter (June 30, 2017).

Paul Sorkin, COO and General Counsel, said, "Now that we have achieved certain internal goals we have to continue and increase our aggressive pursuit of executing our business plans, reducing debt, and increasing overall shareholder value for everyone. We understand the OTC Markets are very volatile and unpredictable and come with a lot of potential risks and rewards so we will continue to focus on building a solid company while reducing our debt to position the Company for continued growth and let the market determine our value. We are also still in discussions with multiple parties about potential mergers and/or acquisitions and hope to find another good fit to help accelerate our growth. We will continue to share news via social media and by press releases as things progress."

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a full-service product-development agency that since 1997 has been helping clients connect their products and services to their customers. ACG focuses on creative and design services, printing and packaging, brand and product development, fulfillment, logistics and transportation, strategic consulting, digital marketing and engagement, and software development. For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us.

About PeopleVine

PeopleVine is a software platform combining CRM, marketing, CMS, and sales into a single, seamless customer engagement suite. PeopleVine was started in 2014 with the vision of providing a consolidated platform for businesses to better connect and engage their customers.

PeopleVine is a turn-key platform providing 60+ out-of-the-box pages and experiences to further engage with consumers. PeopleVine users can either leverage the out-of-the-box experience or customize it by making a few design tweaks to building their own experience on the same APIs we used. Flexibility is key to ensuring a consistent and unique branded experience, but also saves developers time by not having to start from scratch.

Together with our fully integrated marketing and automation engine PeopleVine is able to ensure continuous engagement all tracked and managed from a single platform. To date over 200 companies across 15 industries have used PeopleVine to power their websites, text campaigns, ecommerce, memberships, and more. Whether launching a loyalty program or your entire website, our tools make it easy to get going -- and growing -- quicker. For more information www.PeopleVine.com

About Primary Trucking

Primary Trucking is an asset based carrier located in Chicago, IL. We specialize in truckload freight outbound from Chicago. We have over 30 years of experience in the transportation industry and we have the tools to be your primary source for transportation. We customize transportation solutions based on our customer's needs. If you need to move your freight locally or coast to coast, we have you covered. No job is too big or too small. We can handle anything, from moving a few pallets to moving an entire warehouse. Primary Trucking is your "Primary" source for transportation needs.

For more information go to www.PrimaryTrucking.com

About Rapid Freight Solutions

Rapid Freight Solutions (Rapid) provides domestic shipping services nationwide, quickly and safely moving products across the country. Rapid specializes in LTL, air freight, hot shot, trade-show, flatbed, intermodal, over-dimensional, step-deck, and refrigerated trucking. Thanks to our team's 30 years of experience, we have relationships with more than 140 carriers nationwide, helping ensure our customers quality service with competitive pricing. For more information, go to www.RapidFreightSolutions.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Paul Sorkin

1-847-885-1800, ext. 175

Paul@ACGemail.com



