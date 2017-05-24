Natural language processing and semantic search technology company NTENT, is continuing its international expansion, opening another data center, this time in Germany. The expansion further solidifies NTENT's presence in Europe while providing maximal capacity for its current customers and ancillary "horsepower" needed to serve new ones.

"Our clients benefit from a wider geographic footprint, increased service redundancy and additional capacity to serve traffic," said NTENT Chief Executive Officer, Dan Stickel, who also touted the center's positive effects for end users. "We're always optimizing our systems and speeding up our applications, but physical latency can only be solved by placing servers physically closer to the audiences we serve."

NTENT partnered with one of the top three data center providers in the world, to find a location that met its current needs while allocating ample comfort for future growth. The facility itself, designed to reduce the negative effects of vibration against hard drives in the servers being stored, has seen new customers grow by five times since the onset of Brexit.

In June 2016, NTENT announced the support of its semantic search and natural language processing technologies to support the Russian language, followed by the opening of its Barcelona office last September, dedicated to advanced research and development. The opening of the EU Data Center marks another step forward in the company's attempt to provide global, intuitive, information retrieval.

