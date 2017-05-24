Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Estimated to Reach US$ 4.64 Bn by 2025: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled "Truck Mounted Concrete Pump by Product type (Truck Mounted Mobile Pump, Truck Mounted Static Pump, and Truck Mixer Concrete Pump) for Industrial, Residential and Commercial End-users- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025." According to the report, the global truck mounted concrete pump market was valued at US$ 2.79 Bn in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 4.64 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Truck mounted concrete pump is a machine in which concrete pump is attached to a truck or longer units. It is also known as boom concrete pump. This machine is used for transferring liquid concrete by pumping. Based on product type, truck mounted concrete pump consists of truck mounted mobile pump, truck mounted static pump, and truck mixer concrete pump The end-user sector for truck mounted concrete pump are industrial, residential and commercial. Increasing building & construction and infrastructure development across all regions are the main drivers for the growth of truck mounted concrete pump market. However, heavy dependence of construction activities on political and economic factors are the major challenge which may hinder the overall growth of truck mounted concrete pump market.

Based on product type, truck mounted mobile pump is the major product type and anticipated to dominate the market during forecast period. Truck mounted mobile is anticipated to grow at significant CGAR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

Get Sample of Research Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14480

In terms of end-user, residential was the largest segment of the global truck mounted concrete pump, accounting for more than 40% share in 2016. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to rising construction activity and increasing demand townships projects especially in emerging economies. However, commercial segment is anticipated to grow at significant rate compare to residential segment during the forecast period. Rising infrastructure development in Middle East and Asia Pacific anticipated to contribute the growth for truck mounted concrete pump during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2016 and is likely to remain dominant region during forecast period followed by Europe and North America. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR after Asia Pacific due to increasing initiative of Middle East government in developing infrastructure in the region. Significant expansion in the building & construction and infrastructure activities especially in developing regions is anticipated to be a key factor driving the truck mounted concrete pump in these regions.

Browse Research Press Release: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/truck-mounted-concrete-pump-market.htm

The global truck mounted concrete pump is consolidated. Key players in the truck mounted concrete pump markets are Sany Group, Schwing Stetter, XCMG, Zoomlion Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd. Liebherr, and Concord Concrete Pumps etc.

The global truck mounted concrete pump has been segmented as follows:

Truck Mounted Concrete Pump: By Product Type

Truck Mounted Mobile Pump

Truck Mounted Static Pump

Truck Mixer Concrete Pump

Truck Mounted Concrete Pump: By End-use

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Truck Mounted Concrete Pump: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

& (MEA)

Browse Other Market Research Report:

MENA Truck-mounted Concrete Pump Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/mena-truck-mounted-concrete-pump-market.html

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com/