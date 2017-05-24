Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Volumes for January-April 2017 Totaled 50.6 mln tons 24-May-2017 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press-release *NCSP Volumes for January-April 2017 Totaled 50.6 mln ton*s 24.05.2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby reports that Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2017 comprised 50 578 thousand tons. *Transshipments of liquid cargo* in the reporting period totaled 38 810 thousand tons, of which crude oil accounted for 26 948 thousand tons, refined oil products comprised 11 415 thousand tons, and UAN liquid fertilizer and seed oils totaled 273 thousand tons and 174 thousand tons respectively. *Transshipment of bulk cargo *in the four months or 2017 increased by 1 256 thousand tons or 30.5% year-on-year reaching 5 368 thousand tons. Grain volumes led the growth in bulk with 1 383 thousand tons or 64.0% year-on-year increase and totaled 3 543 thousand tons. Growth rate accelerated by 15.5 percent points compared to first quarter of 2017. Transshipment of coal increased 25.6% year-on-year or by 130 thousand tons. Volumes of iron ore and ore concentrate, chemical cargo, and sugar for the period totaled 720 thousand tons, 327 thousand tons, and 140 thousand tons respectively. *Transshipment of general cargo *in January-April 2017 totaled 4 351 thousand tons, including 3 809 thousand tons of ferrous metals, 375 thousand tons of nonferrous metals, 115 thousand tons of timber, and 52 thousand tons of perishable goods. *Container traffic *in the reporting period was up 7.6% year-on-year in tonnage and up 13.4% year-on-year in TEU, totaling 1 996 thousand tons or 192.5 thousand TEU. Growth rates accelerated by 2.1 and 4.5 percent point respectively. *Transshipment of other (bulk and general) cargo *totaled 83 thousand tons. *NCSP Group Cargo Turnover for January-April 2017 (thousand tons)* 4M 2017 4M 2016 Change Change % *Cargo turnover, total* *50 578* *49 886* *692* *1.4%* *Liquid cargo, total* *38 810* *38 982* *-172* *-0.4%* Crude oil 26 948 27 281 -333 -1.2% Oil products 11 415 11 383 32 0.3% UAN 273 203 70 34.5% Seed oils 174 115 59 51.3% *Bulk cargo, total* *5 368* *4 112* *1 256* *30.5%* Grain 3 543 2 160 1 383 64.0% Chemical cargo* 327 335 -8 -2.4% Sugar 140 249 -109 -43.8% Iron ore and ore concentrate 720 859 -139 -16.2% Coal 638 508 130 25.6% *General cargo, total* *4 351* *4 824* *-473* *-9.8%* Ferrous metals 3 809 4 285 -476 -11.1% Timber 115 157 -42 -26.8% _Timber (thousand cubic -79 -27.4% meters)_ 208 _286_ Non-ferrous metals 375 359 16 4.5% Perishable cargo 52 23 29 126.1% *Containers* *1 966* *1 827* *139* *7.6%* _Containers (thousand TEU)_ _192,5_ _169,7_ _22,8_ _13.4%_ *Other cargo* *83* *141* *-58* *-41.1%* *About NCSP Group* NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2016 totaled $865.5 million and EBITDA $675.5 million. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, JSC SFP. *Contacts* Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' 2 Mira St. 353907 Novorossiysk Russia Phone: +7 (8617) 60-46-30 Fax: +7 (8617) 60-22-03 E-mail: mail@ncsp-net.com Internet: www.nmtp.info ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4230 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 577153 24-May-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2017 08:01 ET (12:01 GMT)