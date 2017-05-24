LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY)

News Release

May 24, 2017

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Directors' Share Dealings in Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) announces that it received notification today of the following transaction by Mr. Robert Stan, Non-Executive Director of the Company.

On May 23, 2017, Mr. Stan acquired 8,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of 118p per Share. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Stan and his connected persons is now 155,540 Shares, representing 0.09% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company respectively.

This notification is intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3.1.4R.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a.Name Robert Stan ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2.Reason for the notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a.Position/status Non-Executive Director ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b.Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a.Name Anglo Pacific Group PLC ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b.LEI n/a ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- a.Description of the Financial instrument, type 2p Ordinary of instrument SharesGB0006449366 Identification code ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- b.Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- c.Price(s) and volume(s) ---------------------------- Price(s) Volume(s) ---------------------------- 118p 8,000 ---------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- d.Aggregated information -- Aggregated volume 8,000 -- Price 118p ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- e.Date of the transaction 23 May 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- f.Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Website: http://www.anglopacif icgroup.com/ BMO Capital Markets Limited +44 (0) 20 7664 8020 Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Tom Rider / Jenny Wyllie Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited +44 (0) 20 3037 2000 Raj Khatri / Nicholas Harland / Ariel Tepperman Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Matthew Armitt / Ross Allister / Chris Burrows Redleaf Communications +44 (0) 20 7382 4769 Charlie Geller / David Ison

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

For further information:



Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400



Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com



BMO Capital Markets Limited

Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Tom Rider / Jenny Wyllie

+44 (0) 20 7664 8020



Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited

Raj Khatri / Nicholas Harland / Ariel Tepperman

+44 (0) 20 3037 2000



Peel Hunt LLP

Matthew Armitt / Ross Allister / Chris Burrows

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900



Redleaf Communications

Charlie Geller / David Ison

+44 (0) 20 7382 4769



