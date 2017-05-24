MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B)(TSX: DII.A)

DOREL INDUSTRIES' ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE HELD IN THE Gold and Grey Room Ritz-Carlton Montreal 1228 Sherbrooke Street West Montreal, Quebec Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. MANAGEMENT WILL BE AVAILABLE TO SPEAK WITH THE MEDIA IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE MEETING. AN EXCITING DISPLAY OF DOREL'S INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS WILL BE SHOWN. Interested parties may listen to the live audio webcast at http://www.dorel.com/eng/events

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B)(TSX: DII.A) is a world class juvenile products and bicycle company. The Company's safety and lifestyle leadership is pronounced in both its Juvenile and Bicycle categories with an array of trend-setting, innovative products. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global juvenile brands Safety 1st, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Cosco, Bebe Confort and Infanti. In Dorel Sports, brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, IronHorse and SUGOI. Dorel Home markets include a wide assortment of both domestically produced and imported furniture products, principally within North America. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 10,000 people in facilities located in over twenty-five countries worldwide.

