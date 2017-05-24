AND International Publishers: AND further strengthens Supervisory Board

Supervisory Board nominates Sean Fernback (former CEO of HERE) and Kees Molenaar

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands - 24 May 2017 - AND is delighted to announce the nomination of Sean Fernback and Kees Molenaar to its Supervisory Board. Upon confirmation by the AGM, the Supervisory Board of AND will expand from three to five members. Mr. Westerhof will resign as Supervisory Board member at the end of his current term at 30 December 2017.



Sean Fernback has more than 10 years' executive experience in the mapping, location technology and navigation industry including both Consumer and Automotive sectors. During 2006 - 2013 he has worked for TomTom as Vice President Hardware Engineering and Senior Vice President Engineering & Product Development. In 2014 he joined HERE as Senior Vice President Consumer and was appointed interim CEO in 2015. He led the divesture of HERE, which was subsequently acquired by BMW, Daimler and Audi in December 2015. Sean is currently board member of Mapcode Foundation.



Kees Molenaar has broad experience with Dutch listed companies, mainly from an investment perspective and is familiar with the related governance practices. In the period 2013 - 2014 he has been active as a supervisory board member at HES Beheer, then a public company listed at Euronext Amsterdam and subsequently as CEO. In addition to HES Beheer, Kees has held different advisory and board positions for Delta Lloyd Investment funds, ING Barings, Kempen & Co. and Asterix Europe Fund. Kees is currently member of the Supervisory Board of Kempen beleggingsfondsen and Tradewind equity fund.



Rob Westerhof, chairman of the AND Supervisory Board: "I am delighted with the announcement of these nominations. Sean Fernback is a true industry expert and brings a wealth of experience and in-depth knowledge of the mapping, navigation and location spaces. Kees Molenaar has a broad experience in advisory boards and is very familiar with the Dutch corporate governance model. I am certain that they will be of great benefit to the functioning of the Supervisory Board."



The term of Mr. Westerhof ends on 30 December 2017. Mr. Westerhof has decided that this will be his last term and will stop as a member of the Supervisory board at 30 December 2017. Mr. Westerhof has served eight years as a member of the Supervisory Board of AND. The Supervisory Board has decided that after his resignation the Supervisory board will reduce from five to four members. The Executive and Supervisory Board are grateful for his many years of expert involvement at AND.



Provided that the proposed nomination will be adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on 7 July 2017, the Supervisory Board will consist of Rob Westerhof (Chairman), Maarten Douma, Barry Glick and Sean Fernback and Kees Molenaar (as of the date of Extraordinary General Meeting).



This is an English translation of the Dutch press release. In the event of any disparity between the Dutch original and this translation, the Dutch text will prevail.



This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

