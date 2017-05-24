

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the NZ dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.



The kiwi edged up to 0.7041 against the greenback, off its early low of 0.6989.



The kiwi advanced to a 9-day high of 1.5896 against the euro, near 2-week highs of 78.72 against the yen and 1.0625 versus the aussie, from its early lows of 1.5996, 78.18 and 1.0668, respectively.



If the kiwi extends rise, it may find resistance around 0.71 against the greenback, 1.58 against the euro, 79.5 against the yen and 1.05 against the aussie.



