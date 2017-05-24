Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2017) - Minaurum Gold, Inc. (TSXV: MGG) ("Minaurum") is pleased to announce that it has identified two new well-mineralized vein systems with the highest grade sample returning 1,085 g/t silver, at its Alamos Silver Project (previously known as La Quintera) in southern Sonora State. The newly identified Europa-Palomas and Tigre veins lie in down-faulted blocks 400 to 600 metres to the west and east, respectively, of the upthrown Quintera Block, which has already yielded 200 million ounces of silver. To better reflect Minaurum's broadened focus on a growing inventory of nearly virgin vein targets flanking the historic mines of the La Quintera Vein, the project has been renamed the Alamos Silver Project.

"We are very pleased to continue finding well-mineralized vein structures in what we now recognize as down-faulted blocks flanking the elevated Quintera block, that provided virtually all of the project's 200 million ounce silver historical production", stated Darrell Rader, Minaurum Gold's President and CEO. "Our new piano-key structural model indicates that these veins are exposed at a high level and that intact silver shoots may lie at only a few hundred metres depth. We are currently rehabilitating access roads in anticipation of an initial drill program."

Europa-Palomas Vein:

The Europa-Palomas vein system lies 800 metres west of the Quintera Block, between 250-500 metres west of the previously mapped Nueva Europas vein. It has been traced for more than 1.4km along its NNE-SSW strike and remains open to the north and south. Vein samples have returned values ranging from 226 to 259 g/t Ag and dump samples range from 177 to 1,085 g/t Ag. The veins cut the andesite agglomerate and tuffs that characterize the down-dropped blocks on both sides of the upthrown Quintera Block. At the Europa prospect, granite appears in the vein's footwall (please see Figure 1). Highlights of Minaurum sampling at Europa-Palomas are presented in Table 1.

Table 1. Highlights of sampling in Europas-Palomas area.

Sample Company Sample Type Width (m) Ag g/t Au ppb Cu % Pb % Zn % 101192 Minaurum Dump Select 2.0 177 12 0.45 0.65 1.79 101632 Minaurum Dump Select 262 47 0.23 0.16 1.00 926012 Minaurum Dump Select 2.0 1085 135 1.31 3.12 5.29 926090 Minaurum Chip 0.9 258 30 0.29 1.00 0.49 926097 Minaurum Chip 1.0 259 7 0.32 0.30 0.72 926102 Minaurum Chip 1.3 226 40 0.33 0.83 0.81 926129 Minaurum Chip 0.9 255 42 1.38 0.98 0.97

Tigre Vein:

The base-metal rich Tigre vein occupies a strong topographic trend that has been traced for over 1 km along a NNE-SSW trend, about 500m east of the previously recognized Amalia vein system (please see Figure 1). Vein outcrop samples from Tigre report values ranging from 18 to as high as 438 g/t Ag with high base-metal values. Host rocks are the typical andesite volcanics of the down-dropped blocks flanking the Quintera Block. A few ancient prospects dot the vein trace, but there are no significant workings. Sample highlights are presented in Table 2.

Table 2. Highlights of sampling at the Tigre vein target.

Sample Company Sample Type Width (m) Ag g/t Au ppb Cu % Pb % Zn% 3757 Minaurum Outcrop Chip 0.8 438 106 0.27 1.43 2.16 3758 Minaurum Outcrop Chip 0.9 20 181 0.03 1.63 11.55 3766 Minaurum Dump Select 21 220 0.03 0.74 6.36 1120637 Historical Outcrop Chip 0.8 254 110 0.14 0.90 1.90 1120726 Historical Outcrop Chip 2.0 31 142 0.08 0.56 2.04 1120727 Historical Outcrop Chip 1.5 18 494 0.02 2.01 1.12

Figure 1. Geological Map of Target Vein Zones at the Alamos Silver Project