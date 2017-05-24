New office opens in Mississauga, Ontario, with Andrew Dunne appointed as product manager



MILTON KEYNES, U.K. and MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, 2017-05-24 14:42 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isotrak, a global leader in fleet management software and systems integration, has today announced the opening of an office in Canada, with Andrew Dunne appointed to the role of Canada Product Manager. The new office sees Isotrak expand its footprint into four regions, with headquarters in the UK and current regional offices in Australia and the US.



"We have a core focus on our customers and work closely with them to streamline operations and efficiencies. As many of them are based in Canada, it made complete sense to open an office there, which enables us to deliver on our business promise in delivering software and services in the ideal format for our customers' needs," said Tony English, CEO of Isotrak.



Dunne was instrumental in the implementation of the Isotrak solution with Papa John's in the United States, where he spent over 12 months working closely with them, understanding their operation and promoting best practices and processes. He brings with him 20 years of experience, including implementation management and training development management. In his most recent project, as product manager Dunne took the lead in the design and implementation of Isotrak's Hours of Service solution for North America, working closely with a Chicago-based company.



With Dunne at the product management helm of the new office, English is confident that Canada-based Isotrak customers will receive the kind of ROI on which Isotrak prides itself - enabling real-time communication, insight and data-driven decisions that positively impact their business. He said: "Andrew has extensive experience within the transport industry and his roles within Isotrak, delivering on major projects both in the UK and North America means he is ideally positioned to take up the product management helm at our new premises."



Dunne's depth of knowledge of Isotrak products has also seen him become the author of the company's new customer online help system, called KnowledgeBase.



"I'm excited to be involved in the expansion of Isotrak's presence into Canada," he said. "It's a new challenge, not only for the company but for me personally as I start a new chapter in my career. Telematics product development is happening at a pace like never before - it's a really exciting time to be working in the fleet industry."



