Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Retail Carrier Ethernet Services Market, Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The European retail services market is expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR (2016-2021) of 10.9%.

This study aims to analyse the European retail Ethernet services market and provide forecasts for the period from 2017 to 2021.

The proliferation of devices, increased use of cloud-based applications, video applications, and other data-hungry services are contributing to the increased bandwidth requirements of enterprises.

The growth of the retail Ethernet services market in Europe during the forecast period (2017-2021) is expected to be driven by increased enterprise need to meet the requirements of higher-bandwidth applications such as cloud-based and data-heavy workloads.

Key Questions this Study will Answer:

What is the total size of the retail Ethernet services market in Europe and how is it expected to grow from 2017 to 2021?

What are the main growth drivers for Ethernet? What challenges should providers overcome to gain market share?

How does the market grow by service type (dedicated compared to switched), by service configuration (EPL, EVPL, and E-LAN), and by port speed (10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 1GigE, and 10 Gbps and 100Gbps)?

What is the rate of Ethernet services adoption across European countries and how is this expected to change over the forecast period?

Which are the main providers in the Ethernet services market in Europe? What are the competitive strategies adopted by providers to increase their market presence?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Retail Carrier Ethernet Services Market

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Retail Carrier Ethernet Services Market

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Retail Carrier Ethernet Services Market

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

7. Europe Analysis

8. The Last Word

9. Appendix

