Wall Clocks Company Oh Clocks is Now Offering an Expanded Variety of Wall, Alarm, Mantel and Grandfather Clocks

Like all of the other Clocks that Oh Clocks has in Stock, the Newly-Added Clocks are Affordable, Attractive and will Look Great in any Home

SEMAPHORE PARK, SOUTH AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2017 / The founders of Oh Clocks, an Australian-based company that offers a wide selection of wall clocks and other timepieces for the home, are pleased to announce that they have just added a number of great clocks to their online inventory. Shoppers can now find even more wall clocks, alarm clocks, digital, mantel and grandfather clocks from which to choose.

To learn more about Oh Clocks and check out the wide selection of clocks that they offer, please visit their website at any time, OhClocks.com.au.





As a company spokesperson noted, all of the clocks that Oh Clocks has in stock include great prices and a number of attractive features like displays that are easily readable at a distance, day and date displays, temperature readouts and alarm functions. For example, the large wall clocks include clocks that range in size from 40cm in diameter to 153cm and they come in a variety of colours and styles.

From homeowners who are looking for large wall clocks to decorate their living room and bedroom to people who want to add in function and style to their yard with an outdoor clock, Oh Clocks is Australia's one stop clock shop.

No matter which type of clock they select for their homes, customers can rest assured that they will get a beautiful clock that they can enjoy for years to come.

"Our mission here at Oh Clocks is to bring Australia the finest selection of clocks at the best prices, but above all we pride ourselves on our top notch personalised customer service," the spokesperson said, adding that they are proud to offer the best price guarantee on every item that they sell.

In addition, customers of Oh Clocks will receive free shipping on their orders Australia-wide, and since their products are in warehouses at different locations around the country, people will receive their new clocks quickly.

In order to help their valued customers select the best clocks for their home, the Oh Clocks website also features helpful articles like the one titled "How To Choose A Wall Clock." The post includes great advice on selecting the ideal outdoor, modern, digital and/or other wall clocks for the home and yard.



About Oh Clocks:

Oh Clocks is Australia's premier online store for clocks. They serve their customers with the most competitive prices, including free shipping and delivery Australia-wide. Learn more at https://www.ohclocks.com.au/.

Contact:

Tony Soric

contact@ohclocks.com.au

1300 138 259

SOURCE: Oh Clocks