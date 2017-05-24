STAMFORD, CT and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - May 24, 2017) - MTM Technologies, Inc. ("MTM") and IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced that the companies are partnering in the delivery of the new AnywhereApp customizable cloud-based workspace solution. The only fully-supported workspace-as-a-service infrastructure designed to custom-fit today's digital strategies for the mobile workforce, AnywhereApp is powered by IGEL technology including the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) for the simplified management of any remote endpoint. The new solution will be on display this week at Citrix Synergy 2017, Booth #207, taking place May 22-25, 2017 in Orlando, Fla.

"Today's digital workforce demands mobility with users expecting their endpoints and devices to deliver robust performance and data access, no matter where they are working," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "To meet this need, IT must balance top priorities including security and efficiency while enhancing user experience and productivity. IGEL and MTM Technology have collaborated on an innovative solution to solve this challenge."

"With IGEL technology as its core, the AnywhereApp provides a customized mobile workspace architecture and ongoing end-to-end management that's both simple and effective," said Marcus Holloway, CEO MTM. "Together, we are transforming the digital workspace with new levels of flexibility and accessibility."

"MTM Technologies, Inc. and IGEL have been instrumental in enabling us to fulfill our thin-client strategy within our virtual application delivery model," said David Hudgens, IT systems manager at McLane Company, Inc. "I'm looking forward to seeing how AnywhereApp can help us continue to improve our end-user computing experience and IT efficiency in a customized platform specific to our needs."

AnywhereApp provides mid-market and enterprise customers with a customized, yet simple, architecture and ongoing end-to-end effective management, offering secure access to desktops, applications, and data from any device, anywhere, on any infrastructure (on-premises, public, private, or hybrid cloud). Available with a subscription cost model, AnywhereApp is custom-tailored, secure and scalable with a seamless user experience for mobile workforce productivity while accelerating cloud migration.

