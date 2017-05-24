SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Catapulting past audience expectations once again, IDW Media Holdings' (OTCQX: IDWM) subsidiary IDW Entertainment "IDWE" is offering for the first time season one of the fan favorite Syfy series, Wynonna Earp, on Blu-ray disc, as well as an assortment of "fan experience packages" for purchase exclusively on Indiegogo's Marketplace beginning May 24, 2017.

Fans of Wynonna Earp will now be able to own season one of the series on Blu-ray, which includes all 13 episodes, behind-the-scenes footage and cast information and interviews. Grab a donut, a bottle of whisky, and hold on... while Wynonna, Waverly, Doc, Dolls and Officer Haught take you on a ride full of revenants dying (again) to get out of Purgatory and kill the descendants of the famous lawman, Wyatt Earp.

Seen as an innovative method for kicking off exclusive sales of the fast-paced, contemporary thriller's first season on Blu-ray disc, spreading the word of Wynonna Earp season two premiere June 9th on Syfy and promoting the cast's participation at this year's San Diego Comic-Con (July 20-23), IDWE President David Ozer explains, "Wynonna Earp fans are incredibly passionate about the series and we wanted to reward that passion with unique and innovative experiences created specifically for Wynonna Earp followers. Indiegogo's marketplace provides an exclusive platform for the early adopters and innovators that comprise the majority of the Wynonna Earp fan base, while also delivering the goods, literally, so it became the vehicle driving this outreach effort."

"We're grateful for the loyalty, passion and commitment that fans of WYNONNA EARP have demonstrated in support of the series and in igniting others' interest in the show," added Emily Andras, Wynonna Earp series showrunner. "Whether it's behind the scenes footage, a signed comic book and the ultimate experience of partying with the cast at San Diego Comic Con, we all agreed we wanted to do something special for our fans and these experience packages really take engagement to the next level."

In addition to offering season one on Blue-ray, exclusively on Indiegogo's marketplace, IDWE has also created fan experience packages that offer a broad range of opportunities to engage with Wynonna Earp, including:

Earper Fan Pack ($30): season one of Wynonna Earp and behind-the-scenes content on Blu-ray.

Super Fan Pack ($40): season one of Wynonna Earp and behind-the-scenes content on Blu-ray disc plus a Wynonna Earp comic book written by Beau Smith, with exclusive Indiegogo cover.

FANDRAS Picture Book ($65): Get the Blu-ray and an Indiegogo exclusive 48-page, hard cover picture book signed by series showrunner, Emily Andras. Don't have time to watch your Blu-ray... open this book to some of the best scenes from season one, plus a Wynonna Earp comic book written by Beau Smith.

Wynonna Earp Party ($250): one (1) ticket to the exclusive Wynonna Earp San Diego Comic-Con* party for 250 fans. Front of line access gets you inside quickly to mingle with cast, crew, and other Earpers, as well as season one on Blu-ray disc and a Wynonna Earp comic book.

Doc Holliday Fans Pack ($350): season one of Wynonna Earp and behind-the-scenes content on Blu-ray disc, a Wynonna Earp comic book signed by Tom Rozon ("Doc Holliday") and a personalized video by Rozon.

Wynonna Earp Lunch and Party ($750): lunch with the cast during San Diego Comic-Con*, one ticket to the exclusive Wynonna Earp San Diego Comic-Con* party plus season one on Blu-ray disc and a Wynonna Earp comic book.

Wynonna Earp Comic Book Cameo ($1000): a one-of-a-kind fan package that puts the fan in the comic book, literally! The fan purchasing this package will be drawn as the villain in an upcoming Wynonna Earp comic book, written by Wynonna creator Beau Smith. The lucky fan will also get 25 copies of the comic to share with family and friends in addition to season one on Blu-ray disc and a Wynonna Earp comic book.

And for the ultimate fan experience, at a cost of $3000, IDWE is offering the Mega Earper SDCC Experience package which includes, one pass to the Wynonna Earp party at San Diego Comic Con; lunch and photos with the cast; season one on Blu-ray disc; and a Wynonna Earp comic book! Plus, be a member of the IDW booth staff at SDCC for a day, which includes one San Diego Comic-Con badge, and enjoy a tour of IDW's headquarters in San Diego!

To purchase Wynonna Earp fan packages, please visit wynonnaearpbluray.com

*Party ticket and VIP Access DOES NOT INCLUDE entrance ticket to San Diego Comic-Con event.

Produced in Calgary by SEVEN24 Films and distributed globally by IDW Entertainment, Wynonna Earp, the great granddaughter of legendary law man Wyatt Earp, pits her unique abilities, and a posse of dysfunctional allies, against demons, supernatural beings and other paranormal occurrences in an ongoing battle for justice. Emily Andras (Lost Girl, Killjoys) developed the wildly imaginative series for television and serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner.

Melanie Scrofano (Damien, Gangland Undercover) stars as Wynonna Earp with Tim Rozon (Being Human, Instant Star) portraying legendary con artist Doc Holliday, and Shamier Anderson (Defiance, Constantine) playing the mysterious Agent Dolls.

About IDW Entertainment

IDW Entertainment was launched in November 2013 to develop, produce and distribute film and television properties based on IDW Publishing's extensive catalog of comic books and graphic novels. Since that time, the company has successfully debuted two pioneering series -- Wynonna Earp, named among the 20 Best New TV Shows of 2016 by Variety, debuted on Syfy in the U.S. and Spike TV in the UK and Australia; and Dirk Gently, based on the best-selling comic novels by Douglas Adams and starring Sam Barnett and Elijah Wood, on BBC American in the U.S. -- as both traditional network series and as subscription on-demand content through Netflix. Both series are returning for a second season in 2017.

As a division of IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IDWM), IDW Entertainment has access to a cache of intellectual properties at the ready for potential development through its sister entity, IDW Publishing, the mega comic book and graphic novel publisher. That connection also provides IDW Entertainment with a wealth of marketing support in terms of advertising and promotion through the various IDW Publishing titles, marketing new series to existing fan bases and through events like Comic-Con that appeal to targeted segments of today's online and cable audiences.

Forming strategic creative partnerships with proven authors like Jonathan Kellerman, creator of the best-selling Alex Delaware detective novel series, who is working with IDW Entertainment on developing a series based on the novels called Heartbreak Hotel; Joe Hill, creator of the popular comic book series Locke and Key, has written a pilot for the same named series which will have a network pick up announcement shortly; and creative talents like Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo, who is collaborating with IDW Entertainment on developing The Devil, a series based on the real-life misdeeds of British gangster Stephen "The Devil" French; IDW Entertainment is forging new models for funding, developing, producing and distributing television content around the globe.

About IDW Media Holdings

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IDWM) is a fully integrated media company, which includes the award-winning IDW Publishing, IDW Games, IDW Entertainment, Top Shelf Productions, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery, and CTM Media Group Inc. CTM Media Group Inc. is one of North America's largest distributors of tourism information. Distributing over 100 million brochures last year, CTM's comprehensive visitor out of home marketing network includes over 14,000 brochure information displays and over 400 award-winning touch screen kiosks.

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our public disclosures provide information on certain of such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Michelle Orsi/Carol Holdsworth

310.418.6430

michelle@360-comm.com



