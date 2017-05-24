MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- AgileHealthInsurance.com released the results of a nationwide poll today that explored the importance of product inventory within health insurance shopping. The survey asked 1,222 adults across the nation, "When shopping for health insurance online, what is the minimum number of insurance companies you want to compare to be confident that you will make the best selection?" Consumers had the option of selecting one of the following answers: "One," "Two," "Three," "Four," or "Five or more."

The results of the survey revealed a strong consumer preference towards choice of insurers when shopping. Seven in 10 respondents indicated that they desired three or more insurance company options to feel confident about a health insurance selection. The most popular answer regarding the minimum number of insurance companies to instill confidence in a selection was three. More than a third (34 percent) of respondents selected this answer. The second most popular answer was five or more insurance company options, which attracted 25 percent of respondents. Only 16 percent would feel confident they made the best insurance choice if they reviewed only a single health insurer, which is a wake-up call for companies that rely more on brand advertising than competitive product design.

"Our survey confirmed that choice is vitally important for health insurance shoppers," said Bruce Telkamp, founder and CEO of AgileHealthInsurance.com. "And in fact, presenting online shoppers with the widest possible range of insurance company options is a core principle of AgileHealthInsurance.com. We're confident the breadth of our short-term health insurance offerings sets us apart from all other online health insurance agencies and will satisfy even the most diligent comparison shoppers."

To support this position, Telkamp points to AgileHealthInsurance.com's inventory expansions in 2017. With these expansions, the majority of visitors to AgileHealthInsurance.com have at least five health insurance companies from which to choose. Additionally, when counting each state's combination of insurers, product line, deductible and coinsurance level, AgileHealthInsurance offers over 2,000 short-term health insurance options.

The full results of the nationwide survey, as well as the survey methodology, can be reviewed at "Most Consumers Want At Least Three Different Company Options When Shopping for Health Insurance" on AgileHealthInsurance.com.

AgileHealthInsurance.com was created to educate people about the benefits of short-term health insurance and provide a fast, online process for purchasing these plans. Short-term health insurance is a flexible and low-cost major medical insurance for individuals without expensive pre-existing health conditions. It is not Obamacare. Short-term health plans offer consumers the flexibility to choose health plans with the benefits that matter most to them and combine these benefits with broad provider networks. Additional information about AgileHealthInsurance can be found at www.AgileHealthInsurance.com.

AgileHealthInsurance is a Silicon Valley-based technology company and independently managed division of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ). This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact, and may include statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding new markets, products, services, growth strategies, anticipated trends in our business and anticipated changes and developments in the United States health insurance system and laws. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs are generally identifiable by use of words "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue," or similar expressions and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to maintain relationships and develop new relationships with health insurance carriers and distributors, our ability to retain our members, the demand for our products, the amount of commissions paid to us or changes in health insurance plan pricing practices, our ability to integrate our acquisitions, competition, changes and developments in the United States health insurance system and laws, and our ability to adapt to them, the ability to maintain and enhance our name recognition, difficulties arising from acquisitions or other strategic transactions, and our ability to build the necessary infrastructure and processes to maintain effective controls over financial reporting. These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements are discussed in HIIQ's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other documents that may be filed by HIIQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as representing our views in the future. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

