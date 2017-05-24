SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Reflektion, the artificial intelligence-driven customer engagement platform for top retailers and brands worldwide, today announced 107% growth in its customer base in Q1 of 2017. Among the brands contributing to Reflektion's rapid expansion are Ann Taylor, Sur la Table, TOMS and more.

Reflektion's momentum comes at a time when customer expectations have never been greater for relevant and engaging e-commerce experiences. They demand seamless, hyper-relevant content at each moment of interaction. The unfortunate reality: the latest research shows fewer than half of retailers are getting personalization right. For this very reason, Reflektion enables brands to leverage the power and promise of AI -- allowing websites to understand and respond to individual shopper preferences and intent in real time and unifying the customer journey across touchpoints at scale.

"As the world's retailers seek to redefine the customer experience, they're quickly recognizing that e-commerce is the new foundation on which it'll be delivered," said Amar Chokhawala, CEO, Reflektion. "This fundamental shift is creating a massive opportunity for brands to leverage the power of artificial intelligence to transform customer engagement and deliver experiences that are agile, responsive, intelligent and contextually relevant to each individual shopper. Reflektion is the partner that's equipped to help seize this opportunity, and we're proud to welcome more world-class brands to our family."

Reflektion's innovative platform is disrupting the customer engagement experience for retailers by making AI accessible to all. Its sophisticated platform and technology architecture, enable brands to process a tremendous amount of customer, behavioral and product data, respond in real time with the most relevant content or products, and understand the business impact of each new experience created.

"As a brand, we were looking to create more responsive and engaging online experiences. Reflektion helps us deliver that with every click, search and action from a shopper online," said Mondy Herndon, Vice President, Ecommerce, TOMS. "Now our customers are able to better find what they're looking for in today's endless digital aisles. We've benefitted from higher conversion rates and increased engagement as a result."

For additional information, visit: http://reflektion.com/

About Reflektion

Reflektion's AI-driven customer engagement platform understands and influences the intent of each customer in real time and instantly delivers the most individually relevant content across the touchpoints that matter most - including Web, site search, merchandising and email. Reflektion's platform is driving dramatic conversion growth and revenue increases for the world's best brands, such as Disney, TOMS, Ann Taylor, Sur la Table and Godiva.

Founded in 2012 by pioneers in deep learning, Reflektion is bringing the strength of artificial intelligence to bear on the retail and ecommerce industry. It's platform uniquely combines individual shopper insights, product intelligence and deep learning to create more intimate and impactful commerce experiences.

Reflektion is backed by leading investors including Battery Ventures, Hasso Plattner Ventures, Clear Ventures and Intel Capital.

