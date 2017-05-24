FORKED RIVER, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Dream Homes & Development Corporation (OTCQB: DREM), an established traditional home builder, has signed a long-term Strategic Partnership Agreement with LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA). Dream Homes is led by its Chairman & CEO Vincent C. Simonelli, who has been directly involved in the construction of over 2000 home and commercial projects over the past 25 years in the State of New Jersey. Dream Homes has projected it will complete over $40 million new homes and renovation projects for the next two years.

Management at Dream Homes is committed to using improved construction materials, building techniques, engineering, and architectural designs, which is the reason the strategic partnership with LIGA is an excellent fit. Dream Homes intends to begin incorporating LIGA systems in new and ongoing projects beginning immediately. As an initial test project, Dream Homes has identified a property near the New Jersey shoreline to construct a home similar to the home now being built by LIG Assets in Panama City, FL. This house will serve as a model for future development of this kind.

Since Dream Homes is already considered a successful, respected, and established construction company that has served to elevate or reconstruct over 170 homes in New Jersey specifically damaged by Storm Sandy, the newly built property with LIG Assets will serve to demonstrate how a home could better resist potential damage from another major storm, hurricane, fire, or flood. Since Sandy, legislation now requires homeowners damaged by the storm to elevate their property and abide by new codes. Dream Homes is ideally positioned and experienced to represent these new plans, and offer homeowners in New Jersey a better way to rebuild.

Dream Homes has a conservative target to utilize LIGA sourced materials in at least 50% of its building projects within five years. Assuming currently projected building projects now slated in 2017 and 2018 by Dream Homes and a 15% growth rate per year, it represents purchases of LIGA sources materials will be in the tens of millions of dollars by year end 2021.

Pursuant to the Strategic Partnership Agreement, Dream Homes and LIG Assets, Inc have agreed to the following:

1. Construction of one model / spec home in New Jersey utilizing LIGA approved and sourced construction materials, engineering, and methods: Within 30 days of execution of this Agreement, Dream Homes will identify and submit proposals with plans to purchase a lot, submit engineering plans, and replicate construction of at least one home to include some or all the essential materials and design included in LIGA's model home under construction in Panama City, FL. The construction of this home utilizing LIGA methods and materials will serve to familiarize Dream Homes with the particular and specific LIGA construction materials, methods, suppliers and process for a project of this nature. Dream Homes will utilize LIGA approved suppliers for the core construction of this home including some or all of the following components: framing, walls, and roofing. Additional development projects and individual homes are under consideration and may be included at any time.

2. Introduction to LIGA suppliers, preferred purchase agreement, and non-circumvent: LIG Assets will introduce Dream Homes to its direct suppliers and will arrange Dream Homes to purchase materials at preferred prices. Dream Homes agrees not to circumvent any relationship or introduction made by LIG Assets for purposes of financial gain. DREM understands that LIG Assets will benefit from the purchase of all construction materials used in construction of properties, and may benefit or share in gains from property development, referral of financial partners, and other related products.

3. Financial partners: Dream Homes and LIG Assets, Inc. agree to share financial partners interested in funding the development and construction of real estate projects that utilize materials sourced from LIG Assets, Inc. Dream Homes has already identified significant potential real estate projects in New Jersey, and proposes to manage entire projects, including architectural and site plan development, permitting & approvals, and contracting functions. LIG Assets, Inc. has identified financial partners that would consider funding these large projects.

4. First right of refusal in New Jersey: For a period of five years, Dream Homes will have the first right of refusal to be the lead contractor on any project in New Jersey involving LIGA sourced construction materials including magnesium oxide boards, light gauge steel, and solar roofing solutions. Dream management believes that within five years, over 50% of its new construction business will utilize LIGA sourced construction materials and design and has the intention to renew its agreements with LIG Assets after the term of the original agreement.

5. Licensing fee: Dream Homes will pay a nominal licensing fee to LIG Assets, Inc. per home that is permitted and approved to begin construction. The amount of the licensing fee will be determined prior to construction of the first house by Dream Homes utilizing LIGA sourced design and materials.

6. Co-marketing and branding: Since early 2013, Dream Homes CEO Vince Simonelli has conducted a bi-monthly "Nearly Famous Rebuilding Seminar" to educate homeowners who need to rebuild, renovate, or elevate their home. Dream Homes agrees to include a segment at each presentation to discuss the benefits of rebuilding with construction materials represented by LIG Assets, Inc. In exchange, LIG Assets shall invite Dream Homes CEO Simonelli to speak at its upcoming "Sustainability Conference" in June to discuss traditional construction versus the benefits of methods and construction materials provided through LIG Assets. Based on maintaining consistent and growing use of LIGA materials, LIGA intends to assist Dream Homes with marketing and sales of its co-developed projects through radio, TV, and other media.

Dream Homes CEO Simonelli stated, "I believe the advantages to both companies are much greater than are immediately evident. It is my strong belief that the industry changes and improvements which LIGA is proposing dovetail perfectly with Dream Homes' intention to drastically improve all aspects of our construction processes, including and not limited to those pertaining to environmental, moisture, thermal efficiency, strength, and sustainability. We look forward to working with LIGA and are excited to start integrating new building systems into all aspects of our construction projects."

LIG Assets, Inc. Chairman Aric Simons stated, "This agreement with Dream Homes, a respected traditional builder, represents an early manifestation of what LIGA believes to be a fundamental, disruptive shift in construction, and we are positioning LIGA to be at the epicenter."

About LIG Assets, Inc.:

LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA". For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or more information about and how to purchase Plarr's exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies or to subscribe online to LIGA's free Shareholder Newsletter for regular updates and alerts regarding important Company developments, please visit the Company's website at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

About Dream Homes & Development Corp.

Dream Homes & Development Corp. (OTCQB: DREM) is a full service construction company based in Forked River, New Jersey equipped to complete all aspects of a building project from design, architectural and engineering services through all aspects of construction. As licensed new home builders and general contractors, Dream Homes is actively raising, renovating and reconstructing homes up and down the New Jersey shore area. In addition to its renovation and elevation division, Dream has several properties in development, comprising new single family homes and townhome projects. Please visit our website at www.dreamhomesltd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.

