CAMBRIDGE, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 --Ovation Life Sciences, LLC (Ovation) announced today the receipt of 1.5 million dollars in funding from StageDotO, and existing investors, including Longfellow Ventures. The company will use the funds to continue the development of its next-generation scientific data-layer-as-a-service platforms, built to accelerate the progress of life science by improving how the story of scientific data is told. Ovation also announced a partnership with iGeneTRAiN to use Ovation Research to maximize collaboration capabilities across iGeneTRAiN's transplant consortium. The announcement was made today at the 2017 BioIT World Conference and Expo, www.bio-itworldexpo.com.

"We are excited for the StageDotO funding in addition to having access to their team of veteran entrepreneurs. Both will be essential as we build relationships with transformative organizations like iGeneTRAiN," said Barry Wark, Chief Executive Officer, Ovation.

The International Genetics & Translational Research in Transplantation Network (iGeneTRAiN) is a multi-institutional team of transplant surgeons and scientists co-led by researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, who have come together to investigate the genetic factors behind transplant successes and failures. iGeneTRAiN will use Ovation Research Pro to facilitatie the integration of genomic and other omic datasets in over 48,000 samples from more than 30 studies, across 12 countries.

"The premise behind iGeneTRAiN is that better sharing and understanding of the global data on transplants and their genetic factors will improve outcomes. Our collaboration with Ovation will significantly improve and accelerate that process," said Brendan J. Keating, DPhil, an Assistant Professor in the Division of Transplantation, Dept. of Surgery in the University of Pennsylvania in and co-founder of iGeneTRAiN.

About Ovation Service Lab and Ovation Research

Ovation Service Lab and Ovation Research are Ovation's two flagship products. Ovation Research helps teams of collaborators across the globe contribute to a single experiment or group of experiments, providing context and connectivity to the data produced. Ovation Research provides trackable collaboration with version control and an easy way to organize files, activities and conversations across teams. Ovation Service Lab helps diagnostics labs track samples, workflows and processes, while also managing all relationships connected to the data. Both platforms are backed by strict security, assuring that data is always backed up, easily accessible, and encrypted while in transit and at rest.

About Ovation

Ovation is a scientific data company providing cloud-based data management, collaboration and laboratory coordination services. Serving the data continuum from foundational research to clinical diagnostics, Ovation's platform provides a central location to visualize and explore the relationships between samples, data, analyses, and conclusions for the entire bench to bedside lifecycle. Using provenance tools, siloed information is transformed into a collaborative story that teams share and grow to mobilize the untapped potential of data. Ovation is more scalable, comprehensive and secure than entry-level cloud storage, and more targeted, streamlined and affordable than traditional LIMS systems. More information at www.ovation.io.

