Worldcom Public Relations Group, the leading global partnership of public relations firms, recently completed its global conference in Hong Kong where it welcomed two new partners. Worldcom welcomed new partners Made In PR (Poland), and OptimumBrand (Turkey).

"Worldcom is fortunate to attract the best independent agencies around the world comprising a partnership that has great energy and momentum," said Todd Lynch, Managing Director, Worldcom Public Relations Group. "We're pleased to welcome two partners who not only help maximize our geographic presence, but bring expertise and skills that reflect our industry today and where it's headed in the coming years."

The theme of the global conference was "The road to balance, wellness and prosperity" and featured speakers and panels on work/life balance, the agency of the future/the agency of NOW with a focus on digital, and sessions on the business side of agency health, protecting the agency brand and preparing for any eventuality. During the global meeting, partners paid special tribute to Tom Donoghue (Canada) and Bill Trumpfheller (San Diego), both lost unexpectedly this past year.

"The attendance, participation and collaboration illustrate why this is a special partnership," said Patrik Schober, Managing Partner of PRAM Consulting and Worldcom's Global Chair. "The trust, respect and familiarity among our partners is why we are able to share and collaborate to effectively lift each other's practices up, extend excellent service to our clients and partner on the pursuit of regional and global new business opportunities against the world's best."

Made in PR, Warsaw, Poland

Based in Warsaw with national reach, Made in PR provides communication consulting services based on specialist expertise and an experienced team of consultants. Our achievements include developing strategies and information campaigns, crisis management, as well as a number of individual trainings for management and employees on effective communication with the media and target audiences.

Our main strengths are our excellent knowledge of the market, businesses and media as well as information relationships from business cooperation. We support our clients and protect their interests by providing advice and taking action aimed at well-defined target groups, including client's business environment and the authorities.

www.madeinpr.pl

OPTIMUMBRAND, Istanbul, Turkey

Based in Istanbul with national reach, OptimumBrand is one of the leading integrated marketing communication agencies in Turkey. Founded in 1996, OptimumBrand has been serving a large portfolio of local and international clients in brand building, marketing consultancy, strategic corporate communications, consumer communications, media relations, public affairs, digital and content marketing, crisis communications and internal communications ever since. Being a strategic partner to their clients for all their marketing communication needs OptimumBrand is well known for taking an active role in building the marketing strategies and following up the results.

www.optimumbrand.com

About Worldcom Public Relations Group

Worldcom Public Relations Group utilizes a trusted global partnership of independent firms to help clients create the perfect solution to any PR challenge or opportunity, regardless of geography, industry or discipline required. Worldcom's independently owned public relations firms boast 132 offices in 113 cities on six continents, 2,000+ total employees, and combined revenues of more than $273 million in 2016. The average tenure of Worldcom partners is 13 years. Whether seeking a single firm or creating the ideal solution/team through a collaboration of Worldcom partners, brands have access to seasoned professionals dedicated to providing creative, strategic solutions that deliver results. Our firms are accustomed to working together and provide agility, strong media and local influencer relationships, deep industry and discipline experience and the knowledge and willingness to provide thoughtful, objective, results-driven counsel. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or call Todd Lynch at 1-800-955-9675.

