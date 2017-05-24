The Chilean central securities depository (CSD) will boost its infrastructure capabilities and increase efficiencies with fully-fledged CSD solution based on the Nasdaq Financial Framework



NEW YORK and SANTIAGO, 2017-05-24 15:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) and Depósito Central de Valores (DCV) today announced a new landmark agreement to bolster the technological infrastructure of Chile's central securities depository (CSD).



"We are very satisfied with our thorough, year-long vendor partnership process in selecting the Nasdaq platform, which will replace the core system of the DCV," said Fernando Yáñez, CEO of DCV. "We believe with the implementation of this new system, we will have more opportunities for growth and diversification in our current services, as well as strengthening our day-to-day operations."



Under the agreement with DCV, Nasdaq will deliver its CSD Solution, which will allow for:



· Seamless trade and instruction management, settlement, custody, corporate event management and registry capabilities;



· Full coverage for all types of securities and multi-currencies (including UF, i.e. inflation indexed non-deliverable currency);



· Support for smooth, fault-free settlement with optimization algos, as well as potentially provide facilities to securities lending and borrowing accounting;



· Enabling full STP and based on global standards and market practices, while reducing operational complexity.



"As a partner with the DCV on transforming their technology to a next-generation platform, the Nasdaq Financial Framework's open nature will support the future growth and demand of their business, as well as requirements from partners and regulators," said Lars Ottersgård, Executive Vice President and Head of Market Technology, Nasdaq. "By leveraging the Nasdaq Financial Framework, DCV's new technology will allow for standardized, unified operations, messaging and data infrastructure coupled with unparalleled flexibility and cost efficiency. DCV can also integrate its own business functionality, as well as other third-party offerings, helping to meet their own unique needs."



Nasdaq's exchange technology, including trading, clearing, CSD and market surveillance systems, is in operation in over 89 marketplaces across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and the Caribbean.



About Depósito Central de Valores (DCV) Depósito Central de Valores S.A. (DCV) is a private corporation and the only central securities depository in Chile, established in March 1993, which provides settlement and custody services for a wide range of instruments, included stocks and mutual fund quotas, bank bonds, certificates of deposit, mortgage bonds, public debts, corporate debts, debentures and Treasury bonds. DCV holds 340 billion dollars in custody and it has over 190 direct participants (banks, pension funds, life insurance companies and stock exchanges). It has an A+ risk rating in accordance with Thomas Murray. For further information on DCV, please visit https://www.dcv.cl



About Nasdaq: Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.



For Media Inquiries: DCV Carolina Albornoz A. /Javier Jara Traub calbornoz@dcv.cl /jjara@dcv.cl (56 - 2) 2393 92 64 56 223939335



Nasdaq Ryan Wells ryan.wells@nasdaq.com Direct: +44 (0) 20 3753 2231 Mobile: +44 (0) 7809 596 390