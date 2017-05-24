XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Invests in Commercial Drivers with Tuition-Free Training and Full-Time Career Paths

GREENWICH, Conn. - May 24, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today affirmed its commitment to nationwide driver training and jobs creation through its network of commercial driving schools. The company, which has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for 2017, is using its scale to encourage careers in trucking - providing free tuition, income while training and the opportunity for a quality driving career upon graduation.

XPO expects over 150 trainees to complete courses at its U.S. driving schools in 2017, conducted at the company's less-than-truckload (LTL) service centers. Students can train to qualify for a commercial driver's license (CDL), while experienced drivers can learn the specifics of LTL transportation. A hostler class is available for those interested in terminal yard operations.

Tony Brooks, president of the LTL business for XPO Logistics, said, "Our CDL training is a unique career opportunity in that both the company and the student have skin in the game. Students commit to classroom and hands-on instruction, and XPO provides free tuition and income while training. The program is designed to create satisfying careers for professional drivers who share our focus on safety and customer service."

The success of XPO's driving schools is due to the company's longstanding experience with meeting customer and driver expectations:

Students work for XPO in paid part-time positions as dockworkers while attending class; this enables them to earn a living while learning their profession.



XPO provides the training tuition-free, saving each student an estimated $5,000 or more versus for-profit commercial driving schools.



CDL students must complete classroom training on federal and state highway laws, regulatory and safety compliance, vehicle safety inspection techniques, and defensive driving skills. They also spend 150 hours behind the wheel coached by a veteran driver. Importantly, XPO students train with the same equipment they will be operating when they graduate.



Once students finish training, pass the CDL tests and complete a probationary period, they become eligible for a full-time driving job at XPO with a comprehensive benefits package of health care, profit-sharing and a 401(k) retirement plan.

XPO is a global leader in transportation and logistics and the second largest provider of LTL service in North America. For more about XPO's driver training programs, visit the careers page (http://xpo.com/work-for-us/driver-jobs) on the company's website.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 89,000 employees and 1,431 locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com)

