ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Solodev announces today its Web Experience Platform as the next evolution in web content management software (WCMS) for digital advertising agencies, web designers and web development professionals. Prior to the release of the Solodev Web Experience Platform, digital creatives relied on traditional WCMS platforms, which limited them in terms of design freedom, scalability and security. With Solodev, users can create without limitations, master digital marketing across online channels, and build expansive and engaging websites with minimal code, thus empowering digital professionals with the specific tools necessary to deliver unique web experiences to every individual consumer.

"Today's consumers expect a personalized web experience that caters to their unique needs. Existing WCMS offerings are either too limited to meet these needs or so expensive that they eat up too much of the creative budget," said Shawn Moore, CTO at Solodev. "By utilizing Solodev's unique approach to web design and development, digital agencies and creatives are given the tools to facilitate an authentic interaction between their clients' brands and website visitors -- all while saving money for other initiatives. We're leveling the playing field so creative minds have access to the same level of technology once reserved for Fortune 500 companies."

Solodev's platform allows creatives to bring their ideas to life, from web content management to the customer experience. Not only intended to enhance the front-end of the web experience, Solodev also eases back-end challenges of website design, development and management. Examples include the ability to rapidly build websites with minimal code by creating core layouts that can be turned into re-usable templates. Additionally, Solodev's multi-site capabilities allow digital professionals to easily switch between projects without opening a new tab or logging in again. Further, they can stage their changes and set workflows for clients to approve before their work is pushed to production.

"With features like A/B testing, staging, content scheduling and real-time analytics, Solodev enables ad agencies to operate without compromising creativity for functionality," adds Moore. "Solodev is also completely architected for the most trusted name in cloud computing, Amazon Web Services (AWS). Our platform leverages the entire AWS product suite to ensure the highest levels of scalability, availability, redundancy and security for users."

The Solodev Web Experience platform can be deployed on-demand, via Solodev's website or directly through the AWS Marketplace. This allows ad agencies and creatives to purchase the platform and start utilizing it within minutes rather than days or months, thus avoiding the headaches usually associated with the onboarding of new software technologies. For web design agencies and professionals currently managing multiple websites, existing designs can easily be imported into Solodev without any downtime.

For a limited time, Solodev is offering digital professionals a complimentary 14-day trial of its web experience platform. For more information, visit www.solodev.com.

