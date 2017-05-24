NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Routehappy, the merchandising content platform for flight shopping, and Webjet, Australia's largest OTA, revealed metrics that it concluded from the first round of testing of airline rich content via Routehappy Hub, showing a 26.3% conversion increase when international economy flight shoppers interacted with Routehappy rich content.

Routehappy Hub is a rich content platform in which Routehappy creates standardized rich content in the form of Universal Product Attributes (UPAs), which include unique feature descriptions, images, and videos, on behalf of airline customers. In the test, Routehappy UPAs were displayed to Webjet shoppers as they reviewed their flight selection prior to purchase.

The test was developed with a hypothesis that international flight shoppers would purchase at a higher rate with Routehappy rich content, improving Webjet's sales funnel. There is always some percentage of shopping cart abandonment in online shopping, so Routehappy rich content was displayed within the shopping cart page, after flight selections were made, to test rich content effectiveness. Seven airlines using Routehappy Hub participated in the test: Qantas Airways, Virgin Australia, Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, United Airlines and Air Canada.

Webjet completed a structured A/B conversion test whereby 50% of the international economy flight shoppers were shown the rich content and 50% were not. In round one of testing, 6% of shoppers interacted with the rich content, resulting in a very pleasing 26.3% conversion increase over those who did not interact. This result was statistically significant.

"Sales and marketing professionals in every industry know that compelling and persuasive product content influences customer buying decisions. Flight shopping is no different," said Robert Albert, Routehappy CEO. "Differentiated merchandising in airline offerings is catching up. Positive metrics like those uncovered by Webjet prove that when rich content is integrated it changes the way flyers make purchase decisions, which helps improve the bottom line of airlines and distributors."

Webjet's Managing Director John Guscic commented: "We are excited by the early positive signs of this integration and our aim is to increase the number of shoppers who interact with the rich content. It's an exciting innovation and clearly a positive experience for our customers seeking more information when deciding which flight is best for their travels. Webjet is committed to providing the greatest range in choice and convenience for our customers."

Airlines interested in participating in future rich content integrations should email partner@routehappy.com. Learn more about Routehappy's test with Webjet: https://www.routehappy.com/case-studies/webjet

