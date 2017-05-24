

Foresight Solar Fund Limited: Clarification of AGM Proxy Receipt Deadline Date and Record Date for AGM Attendance



Foresight Solar Fund Limited (the 'Company') has become aware that the Form of Proxy and supporting notes to the Form of Proxy that accompanied the AGM Notice published on the Company's website on 19 May 2017 mis-stated the effective deadline for the lodgement of proxies and the record date. The effective deadline for the lodgement of proxies on the Form of Proxy should have read 'by 8 June at 9.30 a.m.' and the record date in Note 4 should have read 'at 10.00 a.m. on 8 June 2017', and this has been updated on the website.



