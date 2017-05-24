

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA's House Price Index for March will be published at 9.00 am ET Wednesday. The economists are looking for consensus of 0.5 percent.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the franc, yen and the pound, it fell against the euro.



The greenback was worth 1.1188 against the euro, 111.82 against the yen, 1.2967 against the pound and 0.9769 against the franc as of 8:55 am ET.



