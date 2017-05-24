LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- StreamNet, Inc. is proud to announce that on May 12, 2017 the SEC declared StreamNet's offering under Regulation A+ had been qualified for sale to investors.

SEC Qualification:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1681343/999999999417000061/xslQUALIFX01/primary_doc.xml

What is Regulation A+

Reg A+ of Title IV of the JOBS Act is a type of offering which allows private companies to raise up to $50 Million from the public. Like an IPO, Reg A+ allows companies to offer shares to the public and not just accredited investors.

What is Tier 1

Under Tier 1, a company can raise up to $20 million in any 12-month period. In connection with any offering under Regulation A+, all investors must be provided with, or given information to access, an offering circular.

Says CEO Darryl Payne, "I am so enthused we received SEC qualification. Our team is ready to begin this new exciting wonderful journey. I remain confident StreamNetTV can become a major player in the world of Pay-Per-View Streaming. Content is KING in my book. We look forward to closing this round of funding as soon as possible."

StreamNet.TV: Building upon its direct relationships with legendary performers. Through the bridge of technology, the Company will deliver cross platform interaction to expand reach while improving the creators' and consumer value model. StreamNet is taking the correct steps to become the next major streaming platform. The goal is to grow strong returns for our investors. We currently have many high-profile titles already secured. Our Streaming Media Pay-Per-View Platform is currently live. Video content will be available for consumers to stream on over 400 mobile devices. Subscribers will be at the front line as our Ultra High Definition standard.

StreamNet shall expand the capability of the broadcast station, the introduction of Internet protocol media distribution, and interactive geography based consumer apps. StreamNet's mission is to protect the rights of content owners and bridge the complex world of analogue, digital, HD, and new cloud based technologies. Darryl Payne has a career spanning 41 years as a music producer and label owner. He has accumulated an extensive library of more than 40,000 masters and television shows featuring the world's biggest entertainers. Darryl Payne produced concerts are recognized around the globe. His catalogs are used by music companies and television networks reaching into millions of homes.

Interested investors can send an email for additional information.

www.StreamNet.TV -- info@streamnet.tv

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expected industry patterns and other financial and business results that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this press release. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.

CEO Darryl Payne Information

www.DarrylPayneProducer.com

