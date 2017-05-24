Global Automotive Seat Market - Expected to Reach an Estimated $78.7 Billion by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive Seat Market" report to their offering.

The future of the global automotive seat market looks promising with opportunities in the mid-size and large car segment. The global automotive seat market is expected to reach an estimated $78.7 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing vehicle production, the rising trend of high value seat with integrated smart technology for advanced vehicle comfort and safety.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive seat industry, include the introduction of TDI Low-VOC foam in vehicle seats and the development of light weight seats.



On the basis of this comprehensive research, the report forecasts that the powered seat and heated seat segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.



Within the global automotive seat market, the heated seat segment is expected to remain the fastest growing market, as it provides thermal comfort for the user and it enhances the vehicle's heating system. The powered seat can be lowered or raised and titled according to the needs of the driver and passengers. Growing sales of luxury vehicles and the increasing adoption of powered seats in the mid-segment cars are expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned



Adient plc

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.

Faurecia SA

Grammar AG

Lear Corporation

Magna International Inc

NHK Spring CO., Ltd

TS TECH CO., LTD.

Tachi-S CO., LTD

Toyota Boshoku Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



