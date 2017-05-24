Edgar Allan Poe's Decapitarium 3-D Film is Officially Announced

The Movie Script is Based Loosely on Poe's Classic Tale "The Pit and the Pendulum"

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2017 / Writer, Producer and Director Jeff Dunn is pleased to announce the upcoming release of his newest film Edgar Allan Poe's Decapitarium 3-D.

To watch a video about the upcoming film and learn more about it and Dunn's past work, please check out https://goo.gl/KneY7R.

As a spokesperson for the upcoming horror film noted, the movie is loosely based on Poe's famous story "The Pit and the Pendulum." In addition to being scary, the movie will also have humorous and irreverent moments as it plays with the fear of technology in a future dystopia.

"In the near-future, a marriage turns vicious as a young couple battles not just each other, but crazed cyborgs," the spokesperson noted.

"Soon, cracks in the relationship become chasms as everyone around the feuding couple is drawn into a downward spiral which threatens their very humanity."

This is not the first horror movie that Dunn has written and produced. He also wrote, produced and directed "Zombie Cult Massacre," which was praised by fans and critics alike. He also worked as Director of Photography on the independent feature "Carmilla."

Dunn has already secured his cast for the film; it will include Alex West from "From Dusk Til Dawn: The Series," Johnny Maciag from "Rescued," Travis Dunn from "It Takes a Killer," and Katusha Robert from "An Uncanny Original: The Uncanny Paradox."

"These guys all work very well together and will make this film spectacular," the spokesperson said.

In addition to being excited about the cast that he has assembled for the upcoming horror film, Dunn is also happy about the locations throughout Houston where the movie will be filmed. Now, he just needs to raise the capital to make it all happen.

To help pay for the production costs associated with making his new movie, Dunn recently launched a fundraiser on Kickstarter. There, he hopes to raise $30,000 through crowdfunding and bring the 3-D movie to the big screen.

"With this cast and crew, if we can fund this project, I know we can produce a very special film," Dunn said.



