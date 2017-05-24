Long Distance Schedule Announces the Launch of their Newly-Revised Website

Long Distance Schedule Matches People who Need to Move with the Best Moving Company Possible

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2017 / Aaron Addams, Founder of Long Distance Schedule, is pleased to announce the launch of his company's new and updated website. The new site is now more user-friendly than ever, and will help home and business owners find the ideal moving company to help them with their moving needs.

As Addams noted, he spent over 20 years working in customer care before establishing his own company. In addition, because he and his family have moved a number of times over the years, Addams knows first-hand how important it is to find a moving company that is reliable and reputable.

"In the process of finding a new home, packing up our belongings and organizing the paperwork, finding a moving company always seems to be placed on the back burner," Addams said, adding that actually, it is the central aspect of a move.

This knowledge inspired Addams to branch out into establishing his own business, and offering something unique within the moving industry.

"At Long Distance Schedule, I use my vast customer care experience to seek out and develop relationships with the very best moving companies. I can then assess the specific details of your move and match you with a company who has the experience and expertise to meet your needs," he said.

This process will not only remove the stress of spending days on the phone trying to get moving company details, but also eliminates the uncertainty.

"You can have complete confidence that on moving day, your moving company will treat your belongings like precious cargo and ensure that it reaches your new home safely," Addams said, adding that while he understands that people in the middle of a move are not likely to just sit back and relax, they will find that they can direct their attention to the other important aspects of the move.

"This should minimize stress and make your move as straightforward as possible."

About Long Distance Schedule:

With two decades of experience in customer care, Long Distance Schedule understands that the customer is the most important aspect of any move. Whether someone is planning a home or commercial move, or has a more sensitive project such as moving instruments, artwork or pets, Long Distance Schedule is ready to help. They use their moving industry expertise to coordinate the relocation by pairing their customers with the moving company who is best suited to the task. There is no need for guesswork about whether a company has the skills and experience to deal with the specific requirements of a move. For more information, please visit http://www.longdistanceschedule.com.

Contact:

Aaron Addams

addamsa123@gmail.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Long Distance Schedule