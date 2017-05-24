Hemp and Cannabis Explosion Continues on Momentum Of Latest Legislative Approvals

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The momentum of legalization in the hemp, legal marijuana, cannabis industries continue to present a greater opportunity for a rising number of companies and organizations, as state lawmakers pass various bills across the country. Industry companies with news and market performances of note this week include: Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP), Surna Inc. (OTC: SRNA), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTC), Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB), Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA).

Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP) is pleased to announce that South Carolina farmers can apply for licenses to grow hemp, now that South Carolina has legalized industrial hemp cultivation.Gov. Henry McMaster signed off on the bill earlier this month.State Senator Greg Hembree said, in an article, "Any agricultural crop we can cultivate here and make a profit for our farmers, we should try."According to the news source, the licenses in South Carolina will be 'issued to growers who have passed a State Law Enforcement Division background check. The growers also have to work with an in-state research university to develop products and a market for them. And they must have a contracted buyer for the hemp.' Read this and more news for HEMP athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/hemp.html.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. commented, "Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility is right in North Carolina, so we are ecstatic South Carolina has joined the other states that have legalized industrial hemp within their borders. As a leader in the hemp industry, Hemp, Inc. will gladly contract with South Carolina farmers to buy most, if not all, of the hemp grown. This creates a win-win for both Hemp, Inc. and the farmers.Partnering, or joint venturing, with South Carolina's farmers is a sound business strategy that benefits both parties."

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the State Law Enforcement Division expects to issue 20 licenses to grow crops on up to 20 acres as a pilot program to ascertain if it could be of value to the state's farmers.Since hemp is relatively easy to cultivate and can be a very lucrative crop, officials believe this will prove to be very beneficial for the state.In fact, after the first year, the program would expand from 20 licenses to 50 licenses for 50 acres each.After that, the Agriculture Department and the state's research universities would make a determination whether the program would be expanded further.

"We have a lot of experience with farmers here in North Carolina.Many farmers believe 'hemp' is the new 'cash cow'.It's an easy crop to cultivate.It doesn't need that much water and it grows in all soil types.Not to mention, hemp can be used to make over 25,000 products, from food and clothing to car composites and airplane parts and even dietary supplements," said Perlowin.

In other industry market performances of note and recent developments:

Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA) closed up over 13%on Tuesdaytrading over 2.3 million shares by the market close.Surna, a manufacturer of a proprietary line of optimized lighting, environmental control and air sanitation systems for state-regulated cannabis cultivation facilities as well as traditional indoor agricultural facilities, announced last week operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017.Read the full report at:https://finance.yahoo.com/news/surna-reports-q1-2017-results-233000772.html

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) closed up over 6%on Tuesdaytrading over 10.4 million shares by the market close.Terra Tech Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, and sale of hydroponic equipment with proprietary technology to create sustainable solutions for the cultivation of indoor agriculture. It operates through two segments: Hydroponic Produce and Cannabis Products.

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB) closed up over 14%on Tuesdaytrading over 5.2 million shares by the market close.Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-infused food and beverage products. The company offers hemp-infused beverages, including energy drinks, black tea, and lemonade; hemp-infused edibles, such as energy bars; and hemp-infused energy shots and coffee shots.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc.(OTC: MCOA), an innovative cannabis and industrial hemp corporation, recently announced the launch of its new corporate website;http://www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com .The new website will provide shareholders and prospective investors with helpful information to make educated investment decisions. As the Company continues to execute its strategic plans, this new site will be the central hub for information about MCOA and the rapidly emerging cannabis and hemp industry.

