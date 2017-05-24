Automotive Sunroof Market: Strong Demand for Premium Vehicles in APAC to Remain Key to Growth, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The vendor landscape of the global automotive sunroof market features several big as well as small player, however large public listed companies dominate, observes Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent report. The report states that the leading five vendors in the market, namely Aisin Seiki Co Ltd., Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., Valmet Automotive, Webasto SE, and Mitsuba Corporation, collectively held a nearly 64% of the overall market in 2016. With opportunities significantly rising in the sector of electric and hybrid cars, a number of companies are foraying into the segment of solar sunroofs.

Product innovation, technological advancements, and acquisitions are the key competitive strategies adopted by the players in the automotive sunroofs market. The market is expected to witness a surge in the number of acquisitions as large companies will acquire small players to expand their product portfolios and geographical reach. Expansion of manufacturing facilities is also a key business strategy adopted by market players to strengthen their grasp on the market. Recently, Webasto SE announced in April 2016 that it was expanding its existing plant for roof systems in Hiroshima, Japan. Inteva Products, LLC also announced that it had established a new technical unit in Bangalore, India, in September 2016.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global market for automotive sunroof was valued at US$4,796.0 mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$12,935.1 mn in terms of revenue by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Asia Pacific Market to Register Strong Growth, Emerge as Most Promising Region

In terms of type of sunroof, the segment of in-built sunroof is presently the dominant contributor of revenue to the global market. The segment accounted for a massive share in the global market in 2016 and is expected to retain its top spot throughout the forecast period. It is expected to exhibit a promising 11.8% CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

Get PDF Sample for this Research Report @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=24101

Geographically, Europe retained the leading position in the market for automotive sunroof in 2016, accounting for a 33% of the global market. The vast automotive manufacturing sector in the region provided the major thrust to the overall demand for sunroofs. Moreover, the vast population of affluent consumers and the high demand for premium cars also fueled the market for automotive sunroofs in the region. Over the forecast period, however, the Asia Pacific market is expected to outpace the Europe market for automotive sunroofs, chiefly owing to the thriving automotive manufacturing sector and the rising demand for premium vehicles across emerging economies such as India and China.

Rising Demand for Premium Vehicles to Drive Growth

Rising consumer demand for safety and comfort and the increasing global demand for premium vehicles are some of the key factors driving the global market for automotive sunroof market. In the recent years, the market has also significantly benefitted from the vast technological advancements observed in the materials used for manufacturing sunroofs. Manufacturers are increasingly shifting preference to long lasting high-tech materials like silicone and ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) rubber products, which can also prevent/filter UV rays. The automotive sunroofs market has become competitive with major technological innovations and breakthroughs in solving leakage problems.

Get more information from Research Report Press Release:

This review of the global automotive sunroof market is based on a recent market research report published by Transparency Market Research, titled "Automotive Sunroofs Market (Material - Glass, Fiber; Glass Type - Laminated Glass Sunroof, and Tempered Glass Sunroof; Sunroof Type - In-built Sunroof, Tile and Slide Sunroof, Panoramic Sunroof, Top Mount Sunroof, Pop Up Sunroof, and Solar Sunroof) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017-2025."

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Sunroofs Market, By Material

Glass Sunroof Type

Fiber Sunroof Type

Global Automotive Glass Sunroofs Market, By Glass Type

Laminated Glass Sunroof

Tempered Glass Sunroof

Global Automotive Sunroofs Market, By Sunroof Type

In-Built Glass Sunroof

Tilt and Slide Glass Sunroof

Panoramic Glass Sunroof

Top-Mount Glass Sunroof

Pop-Up Glass Sunroof

Solar Glass Sunroof

Global Automotive Sunroof Market, By Geography

> North America

The U.S.

Rest of North America

> Europe

The U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

RoE

> Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

> Middle East and Africa

U.A.E

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

> Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Top Most Research Reports by TMR:

Automotive Carpeting and Roofing Market : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-carpeting-and-roofing-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-carpeting-and-roofing-market.html Driving Apparel Market :http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/europe-driving-apparel-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company,providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experiencedteam of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com





Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch







