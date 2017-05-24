ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (TSX: GMX)(FRANKFURT: G1MN)(STUTTGART: G1MN)(BERLIN: G1MN)(MUNICH: G1MN)(XETRA: G1MN)(OTCQX: GLBXF) is pleased to update shareholders as regards planned work to be undertaken by Enforcer Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: VEIN)(FRANKFURT: N071) on Globex's Montalembert, high grade gold property. (See Globex Press Releases dated Nov 17, 2016, Dec 20, 2016, March 31, 2017).

An airborne VLF-EM survey was flown over the property in March to help define structural features such as folding, shearing and faulting which may control the emplacement of gold mineralization.

A comprehensive field program is now planned including:

-- Extending stripping, previous undertaken by Globex, along strike in both directions on the Galena and Number 2 quartz/gold bearing veins. -- Undertaking channel sampling along the newly exposed vein extensions -- Performing IP surveys over the known vein systems -- Doing prospecting over the property -- Ground follow-up of airborne geophysical anomalies. -- 5,000 to 8,000 meters of large diameter diamond drilling. -- Targeted 1,000 meters of reverse circulation drilling.

The drilling will initially be targeted at four high priority areas. Enforcer has committed over $2.2 million to the 2017 exploration program.

Globex has optioned 100% interest in the Montalembert property to Enforcer in exchange for $2.7 million in option payments, 8.5 million Enforcer shares and $15 million in exploration expenditures over a 4 year period. Should Enforcer acquire the property, Globex will retain a Gross Metal Royalty of 6% on the first 150,000 ounces of gold produced (9,000 ounces) and 3.5% GMR thereafter.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101

