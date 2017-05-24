TIGO: One of the top 25 multinational companies to work for in Latin America

LUXEMBOURG, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGO made its way onto the list of the 25 best multinational companies to work for in the region after having been recognized on the local lists of El Salvador, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Paraguay, among the top places to develop a professional career. The TIGO operation in Honduras on its part was ranked among the best multinationals to work for in Central America last year, and the Colombian operation is working to measure the progress of its initiatives to elevate its already good leadership, employee engagement, and organizational culture in alignment with the GPTW Institute.

Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, said: "We are convinced that a good work environment is the best way to obtain excellent business results and an essential element in having motivated employees. At the same time, the work that we do in the communities where we operate provides volunteering opportunities for our employees, making them part of a larger family and of a bigger mission that goes beyond their daily tasks. We are proud of this distinction because we work day after day to achieve that goal and to improve every year".

The award was received by Luis Arturo Torres, VP of Global Talent Management at Millicom, during the Great Place to Work for All annual conference. The company employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide.

Each year, Great Place to Work, a consulting firm that specializes in workplace cultures, recognizes the best places to work in more than 45 countries worldwide. Its traditional ranking of the "Best Companies to Work For" is highly prestigious because it is based in large part on the opinions expressed by company employees in an anonymous and rigorous survey, in which the consulting firm gauges elements such as camaraderie,trust, and pride in belonging to the organization. Other aspects that are evaluated include the companies' human resource practices and policies.

Like in its 2016 edition, this year's ranking of the 100 best companies to work for in Latin America was divided into three lists or categories: the 25 best multinationals, the 50 best small and medium-sized companies (between 50 and 500 employees), and the 25 best large workplaces (more than 500 employees).

More information available at: www.greatplacetowork.net.

