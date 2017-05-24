MicroStar Logistics: International Craft Beer Leader, BrewDog, Chooses MicroStar to Fuel Its New U.S. Operations

International Craft Beer Leader, BrewDog, Chooses MicroStar to Fuel Its New U.S. Operations

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - May 24, 2017) - As it prepares to open its new, 100,000 square foot, state-of-the-art Columbus brewery, Scottish craft beer pioneer BrewDog has chosen MicroStar to handle keg logistics in order to meet skyrocketing demand.

"We've worked with the team at MicroStar for years to efficiently move fresh craft beer across the Atlantic so when it came time to launch in the U.S. in a big way they were our first call for kegs," said BrewDog Cofounder Martin Dickie. "MicroStar's experience, scale and commitment to the things that are important to us like quality, technology and customer service set them apart from any other option we've seen in the 60 countries we operate in today."

"BrewDog sent us a keg of Punk IPA and a bottle of their Tactical Nuclear Penguin for our Great American Beer Festival Happy Hour in 2014 and we saw firsthand the commotion their brand and their beer create," said Dan Vorlage, MicroStar's Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. "Since that time we have admired how their irreverent approach, unrelenting commitment to quality and innovation, and their support of other craft brewers around the world has translated into BrewDog's continued, explosive growth. We can't wait to enjoy a Punk IPA brewed in the U.S. in one of the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly breweries in the world."

Over the course of 20 years, MicroStar has built the industry-leading pool of ~3 million kegs and relationships with approximately 1,400 beer wholesalers delivering the efficiencies and flexibility brewers of any size need to win in today's competitive on-premise beer environment. In addition, MicroStar's investments in regional quality managers, diagnostic equipment, proactive repair and maintenance, technology-enabled keg ordering and reporting tools, customer service personnel, and new export solutions provide the foundation for strong, long-term customer partnerships.

About BrewDog Brewing

The Scottish export started life on the rugged north east coast of Scotland when James Watt and Martin Dickie set out on a mission to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as they were. Fast forward ten years, and the company now employs nearly 1,000 people worldwide, exports from Scotland to 60 countries, and operates 50 bars around the world. Known for championing the craft beer scene at every level, BrewDog is famous for hand-picking local craft beers for every location it throws open its doors, providing a platform for peers in the industry and making its beer selection as eclectic and exciting as possible. Expansion into the US has been made possible by BrewDog's innovative business model, Equity for Punks, which is the most successful crowdfunding scheme of any company on record. To learn more, visit www.BrewDog.com (http://www.brewdog.com/)

About MicroStar

Founded in 1996 and based in the heart of Denver, Colorado, MicroStar Logistics is the leading diversified keg solutions provider. MicroStar's Keg Management division leverages its industry-leading pool of ~3 million kegs to deliver cost-effective outsourced keg solutions. MicroStar's Quality Services division, formerly a Tosca company, is the leading keg repair and maintenance operation helping to maintain the quality and lengthen the lifespans of some of the largest keg fleets in the world. For additional information, visit www.MicrostarLogistics.com (http://www.microstarlogistics.com/).

