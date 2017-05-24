Global Tooling Resin Market Report 2017 - By Application Type, Product Type, Resin Type & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Tooling Resin Market" report to their offering.

The global tooling resin market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2022. Tooling resin is used to make tooling boards and composites molds. The major driver of growth for this market is the increasing demand for tooling boards used for prototypes of automotive and aerospace parts.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the tooling resin industry, include increased demand for high temperature polyurethane resin to manufacture tooling boards.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, the report forecasts that the transportation and wind energy segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.



Within the global tooling resin market, transportation is expected to remain the largest market by volume and value consumption. Growing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry is expected to spur growth for this market over the forecast period.



Europe is expected to remain the largest region because major automotive and aerospace parts manufacturers are located in there. Furthermore, the demand for tooling boards is growing for developing prototypes for formula one cars, motorsports vehicles, lightweight passenger vehicles, and in the aerospace industry.



Companies Mentioned



Cytec Solvay Group

DOW Chemical Company

Gurit

Hexcel

Huntsman Corporation

Momentive

RAMPF Tooling Solutions GmbH and Co. KG

Scott Bader

Sika AG



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v3gdxd/growth

