BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Announced today, 2017 First Quarter Broadcast Film News: THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY: Creative Management Partners Announces Agent Alan Morell represented the negotiations and sale of Options Development of Author Book works for Film Festivals, Television and Film:

"Escape from Plauen" to Film Festivals

https://vimeo.com/203600586

PW: plauen

"Venus Prime" to Claxson Interactive Group

"The Secret" to "Circle the Globe Productions" part of

"Expedition Unknown" Scripps Networks Interactive

"Robots In Time" to Keller Entertainment Group, Inc.

"Trading Up Fashion" to EUE/Sokolow

"Eddie and the Emoticons" to Frogwater Media

"Casino Rescue" to Gary Green Gaming

"State of the Art Series" Honest Owl Works

About Alan Morell:

Mr. Alan Morell, Chairman and CEO, THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY: Creative Management Partners LLC, has 30 years of global experience in the successful development and management of talent, literary, TV and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events and intellectual property (IP) rights. Mr. Morell is one of the few in the sports, entertainment and the arts industries, who has represented and managed clients, that have won the prestigious awards: Grammy; Tony; Oscar; Emmy, ESPY, Victors and NY Times Best Selling Authors.

Mr. Morell began his career with International Management Group (IMG), where he served in a variety of executive offices including Corporate Vice President, (Executive of Talent, Commercial Rights, TV Packaging, Marquee Hospitality and Mergers & Acquisitions for Eastern and Western Hemispheres) serving corporate disciplines of global synergy within IMG diverse profit centers (International Management Inc.; International Merchandising Corp; Fashion Art Licensing; Trans World International).

Mr. Morell currently serves as Chairman and CEO of THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY, Creative Management Partners LLC (www.creativemanagementpartners.com), a full service agency. In addition to associations with virtually every major television broadcast news and programming network in Corporate, Scripted and Unscripted (e.g. Disney ABC; Viacom CBS; Comcast NBC Universal, Time-Warner, HBO, Showtime, News America FOX, ESPN, Bravo, NatGEO, A&E, E, Pivot, Meredith Video Studios, OWN, LifeTime, MSNBC, CNBC, Discovery Communications, Time Inc., Coca Cola Entertainment, PepsiCo Entertainment, Google Inc); Mr. Morell has significant relationships in publishing and legitimate stage, foreign and domestic investment groups. In publishing, Mr. Morell's client authors "works", many of which are NY Times Best Selling Authors, have been bided out e.g. Publishers and his client Books to Film and Television; HarperCollins; iBooks, Hachette, St. Martin's Press, Grand Central, Rodale, Hay House, Simon & Schuster, Random House, William Morrow, Palgrave Macmillan, Penguin, Brick Tower Press et. al.

Throughout his career, Mr. Morell created and/or managed more than 2,500 campaigns for talent and events globally within the disciplines of Sports (including the management of the "Legends and Masters of Tennis", which involved careers and campaigns of Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall, Bjorn Borg, John Newcombe, Illie Nastase, Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King; "Masters of Hockey" with Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr; "Stars on Ice" with Scott Hamilton; "World Series of Golf" with Arnold Palmer; Entertainment (including management of the campaigns of Liberace, Henny Youngman, "Jilly Rizzo's Rat Pack Tour" featuring Frank Sinatra, & Dean Martin, Pro-Celebrity campaigns with Charlton Heston, Gene Wilder, Gene Hackman and the Arts (including the management of campaigns for Bill Cosby, Bobby Short, opera "Aida", "Madame Butterfly" and the London Symphony Orchestra; Gaming campaigns for Riviera, Bellagio, The Mirage, Flamingo, Las Vegas Hilton, Trump Atlantic City, Monte Carlo S. B. M. Hotels, Casinos.

Mr. Morell served as the Executive Producer, hired by the Vatican DOB for the "Visit of Pope John Paul II to New York. Mr. Morell was engaged by Jay Coleman, for Commercial Representation of "The Rolling Stones 50th Anniversary Tour". Served as Commercial Sponsorship Advisor to President Ronald Reagan and President Bill Clinton inaugurals. As Director and Chief Executive Officer of CatalystOne, Inc. (software company), was responsible for that company's sale of software to the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) for the USVA sector. Recently in 2016, Mr. Morell represented Gov. Gary E. Johnson, Libertarian Candidate for President of the United States for Gov. Johnson book COMMON SENSE FOR THE COMMON GOOD by HarperCollins and the sales of his Audio Book to imprint Broadside.

At THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY: Creative Management Partners, Mr. Morell's client list ranges from select individuals in Literary; Broadcast; Sports, Entertainment, the Arts, to Global Corporations. Mr. Morell is the leading Agent with Doctors in Literary and Broadcast, Fortune 500 Companies e.g. Bob Arnot MD: "Aztec Diet" HarperCollins NY Times Best Seller; NBC; Campaigns: Google Health, General Mills, Pfizer; John Whyte MD: "Is this Normal" by Rodale Press"; Discovery Communications; Campaigns: Johnson & Johnson; Lily); Vijay Vad MD: "Stop Pain" Hay House; Alan Xenakis MD: "Heart Truth" CBS; Eric Fisher PhD: "Eddie and the Emoticons"; CNN; Jingdaun Yang MD: "Facing East" Designer Norma Kamali, HarperCollins,; Christine Dumas Phd: "Today Show"; Giovanni Campaniele, MD "Sicilian Diet"; Alexis Abramson PhD: (CNN); Julio Gallo MD: Dr. Gallo & Co. Frogwater Media; Dr. Aaron Spitz "The Penis Book"; Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg "Plan B"; Dr. Rocco Monto "The Fountain: How 60 is the new 30", Rodale Books; "The Sainted" by Michael Medico J. Boylston & Company. In literary, (books to TV and Film Packaging, as well as Shopping Channels for commercial products).

In the corporate sector, Mr. Morell consulting corporate relationships (include advising start up small cap CEOs and Board of Directors, incubation companies for exit to Fortune 500 companies via strategic partnerships, bid-out, mergers and buy out strategy) e.g. TREN, The 24 Hour Real Estate Network; NETCAST; Home and Kitchen Network LLC; Pfizer, Premier Model Management, D'Alessio Law Group, EB5 Studio, Premier Mission, ICBII; New Cells Sciences; ProGena Cell. Panther Biotech, Central Europe Genomics Center (CEGC); Private Access; PepsiCo, General Mills, NBC, and Google.

Mr. Morell represents fiction and non-fiction Authors works to Publishers and for Film and Television Networks (which are featured exclusively on NETCAST, Creative Management Partners network) e.g. "Aztec Diet" by Dr. Bob Arnot, HarperCollins; New York Times Best Seller; Alan Trustman: The Thomas Crown Affair, Bullitt, and They Call Me Mr. Tibbs!, "Judas, "His Brother Keeps Her; Chasing The Ghost: The Life and Times of Charles The Ghost Kennedy by Bill Malinowski; "Escape From Plauen" by Renate Stoever iBooks to Solaris Entertainment for film; "Frankie Avalon Italian Family Cook Book" by Frankie Avalon, St. Martin's Press; Clio Award winning Producer, Director Richard D'Alessio for projects with Micromax Canvas Turbo with Hugh Jackman; "Jerry Seinfeld for American Express"; "Jay Leno for Jay Leno's Garage"; "God and Man on Wall Street" by CNBC Craig Columbus Brick Tower Press; "Man on the Eat" with Chef Michael Love, Frogwater Media, Zodiak for Food Network; Emmy Award Producer Mike Morris "Dinners Drive'In's and Dives' Food Network; Emmy nominated actor Thaao Penghlis, "Day of Our Lives" NBC; "Stop Pain" by Dr. Vijay Vad, Hay House Publisher; PBS Pledge Special; "Hazel's Masquerade" by Sarah Trautvetter, Milk and Cookies Publisher; "Is This Normal" by Dr. John Whyte, Rodale Publisher, Discovery Channel; "Salvage Chef" by Chef Michael Love, Skyhorse Publishing; "The Art of Empowered Parenting"; Eric Fisher, PhD, CNN "Tower of Thieves" AIG by Andrew Spencer, J. Boylston & Company; "Bear Trap" Fall of Bear Sterns by Andrew Spencer, Brick Tower Press; "The Greek Diet" by Maria Loi and Sarah Tolland, William Morrow; "Finding the SuperModel in You by Claudia Mason, Skyhorse Publishing; "U-Boats in the Bahamas and Turks & Caicos" by Eric T. Wiberg, Brick Tower Press; "Eddie and the Emoticons" by Eric Fisher PhD, Milk and Cookies "Being Uncle Charlie", Bobby Deasy Story: Random House; "Seducing Celebrities One Meal at a time" by Thaao Penghlis Brick Tower Press; "U. S. Immigration A-Z" by Lorraine D'Alessio Esq, IBooks; "Lose Your Heart, Not Your Mind: The Smart Women's Guide to Marriage by Aliette H. Carolan, Esq.; "Ready, Set...Risk!" by Daniella Levitt, J. Boylston & Co.; "Drink Right" by Dr. Bob Arnot, HarperCollins William Morrow; "The Oxygen Plan" by Eric Lucas iBOOKS; "Exposing the Wall Street Boys' Club" by James Goldberg, with Danny Espinosa, Esq.; "Chefs Run Wild", Frogwater Media Inc, Tim Troke, IMG Distribution, NatGeo; "Escape From Plauen" optioned for film Solaris Entertainment; "she effin hates me" by Scarlett Savage, Skyhorse Publishing, Optioned for Legitimate theatre. "Osceola's Revenge": Phenomena of Indian Gaming by Gary Green. Gemini Award nominated and Primetime Emmy Award nominated voice performer Dwayne Hill: "Cat" in the PBS anchored "Peg + Cat". "Venus Prime" rights held J. Boylston and Company Option to Purchase to Low Spark Films; "The Secret": The Treasure Hunt Motion Picture TV Media Rights held by iBooks to Claxson Interactive Group.

Mr. Morell has a rich history with Broadway, where he served as the Executive Producer of the Broadway shows "The Boys Next Door" and "I Never Sang For My Father", as well as the commercial rights agent for "The Buddy Holly Story", "Into the Woods", "M. Butterfly" and "Meet Me In St. Louis". Mr. Morell was the first executive to bring naming rights to the Great White Way, with the branding and sponsorship of Philip Morris International.

Mr. Morell supports the humanitarian efforts of Darfur; Clinton Foundation, Haiti Relief; Sconset Trust; MSPCA; serves on the Board of Leadership for Mass General Hospital and is a graduate of the University of Florida. Mr. Morell's book "Social Media: Rebranding Outside the Clutter" (working title) will be released in fall 2017 by iBooks.

