DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Apto, the leading web-based CRM and deal management platform for commercial real estate (CRE) brokers, has launched a brand-new product. Apto Commissions simplifies the invoicing and commission payment process in commercial real estate brokerage, providing complete financial transparency with point-in-time reporting for everyone involved in the deal.

This comprehensive solution will enable brokerages to receive payments, generate and track client invoices, and pay out commissions in a single system. Every team member -- management, brokers, accounting -- can see all transaction details related to a deal, eliminating the friction and frustration that comes with traditional accounting processes. With Apto Commissions, brokerages now have the ability to pull reports, make accurate forecasts and scale their business with ease.

The invoicing and commission payment process in CRE is traditionally cumbersome, frustrating and slow. Apto Commissions streamlines that process to eliminate inefficiencies, providing a straightforward, centralized way to manage post-deal transaction activities.

"Apto Commissions brings simplicity to the invoice and commission payment process, further enhancing the value of the Apto platform for brokers and the commercial real estate industry," said Tanner McGraw, CEO of Apto.

Apto Commissions is available now. For those interested in a seeing a demo or finding out more information, visit apto.com/commissions.

About Apto:

Created by and for commercial real estate brokers, Apto is the leading web-based software platform for managing customer relationships, properties, listings, deals and commissions. Apto serves thousands of commercial brokers and is the CRM of choice for 6 of the top 8 CRE brands. Apto's world-class CRM platform is optimized to meet the needs of CRE brokers, and can be further customized to brokerage workflows and business requirements. Apto is the only platform that allows brokers to manage the full lifecycle of a deal anywhere, from any device.

Contact:

Cassady Nordeen

Blast PR on behalf of Apto

Email Contact

718-644-0273



