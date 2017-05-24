IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/24/17 -- Fabless power semiconductor company Helix Semiconductors today announced the opening of its Advanced Technology Design Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, which includes design space and a lab featuring state-of-the-art technology. The Colorado-based mixed-signal ASIC design team will work closely with Helix Semiconductors' power ASIC designers in its Irvine, California-based headquarters to productize the company's power conversion design concepts.

Strategically located in Colorado's 'Silicon Mountain' region, the new design center allows Helix Semiconductors to tap into the area's strong ASIC design and semiconductor fab legacy. The design center team is led by semiconductor veteran and Senior VP of Engineering Randall Sandusky, who along with Senior Principal Engineer Neaz Farooqi have been with the company since inception and have contributed key intellectual property to its patent portfolio. The design center engineering team will also collaborate with other local ASIC design teams such as Treehouse Design, who has contributed to Helix Semiconductors' success to date.

According to Helix Semiconductors President and CEO Harold A. Blomquist, "The opening of our new Advanced Technology Design Center underscores the confidence and commitment that our board of directors and investors have in our ability to productize our design concepts and bring our innovative power conversion technology to fruition. This is an important step as we move forward with the next phase of our technology."

The opening of the new design center comes on the heels of Helix Semiconductors' recent announcement of its eMpower HS100 chipset, which brings unparalleled conversion efficiency of more than 95 percent when converting AC mains voltage to 5VDC -- especially at light load, no load or standby operating conditions. Helix Semiconductors' technology reduces energy waste, offering unprecedented high-efficiency power conversion across various power supply topologies.

About Helix Semiconductors

Helix Semiconductors is a fabless power semiconductor company focused on developing energy-efficient digital power solutions. At a time when worldwide energy shortages are a reality and strict new efficiency standards are being enacted globally, Helix Semiconductors is creating impactful, energy-efficient power conversion products that are friendly to humans and the environment.

Applications addressed by Helix Semiconductors' power conversion technology include the billions of devices in the consumer, computer, telecom, medical, and industrial markets. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.helixsemiconductors.com.

