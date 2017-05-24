University of Liverpool Online Students and Alumni from Around the World Attend On-campus Global Impact Residency

LIVERPOOL, England, May 24,2017 /PRNewswire/ --More than 60 international students and graduates of the University of Liverpool's online programmes will converge on the University's campus in Liverpool from Thursday 25 to Sunday 28 May for the Making Connections: Global Impact Residency, a unique face-to-face opportunity to enhance their learning and their professional and personal development. Over four days, students, alumni, faculty members and industry leaders will gather to exchange ideas through collaboration, discussion, engagement and networking.

Based at the University's award-winning Foresight Centre, the Residency is the first to be held in the UK for the global University of Liverpool Online community. The programme includes seminars led by faculty members, presentations by industry experts and academics, interactive sessions, case studies and group activities. Attendees will also participate in a visit to a local company, Jaguar Land Rover, as well as guided tours of the University campus and the city of Liverpool.

"Students will have the opportunity to extend their online educational experience in the global classroom by engaging face-to-face with other attendees in sessions and activities that are a mirror image of our highly interactive approach to online learning," said Professor Helen O'Sullivan, Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Online Learning at the University of Liverpool. "Through participation in these live sessions with a diverse group of global professionals, our online students will enhance their educational and professional experiences by challenging themselves to think about their studies in a practical, hands-on way."

Residency participants will include graduates who studied online with the University, as well as current online master's degree students who have successfully completed at least one module of their programme. Guest speakers for the event include:

Dr Matthew Reed , senior Open Innovation director for the R&D division of Unilever, one of the world's leading manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods, on "The Challenges of Open Innovation"

Designed for working professionals, the University of Liverpool's fully online learning model enables students to earn an advanced academic degree without interrupting their career - from wherever they are based in the world. Students enjoy an engaging, global and highly collaborative learning experience that provides them with the opportunity to gain the knowledge and skills to achieve their goals and to enhance their professional impact.

