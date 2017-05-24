Growth Opportunities in the China HVAC Equipment Market, 2017-2022: Higher Rate of Building Construction and Strict Regulations to Make Existing Facilities Energy Efficient - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the China HVAC Equipment Market" report to their offering.

China's HVAC equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $37.3 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022.

The future of the Chinese HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction industries. The major drivers of growth are higher rate of building construction and strict regulations regarding energy efficient buildings in China to make existing facilities energy efficient.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the China hvac equipment industry, include the increasing use of green HVAC, and increasing use of air purification technology.

China HVAC equipment companies profiled in this market report includes Gree Electric Appliances, GD Midea, Haier are the major manufacturers of HVAC equipment in China.

On the basis of our comprehensive research, the author forecasts that the room AC segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period due to a higher rate of urbanization and a higher demand for energy efficient HVAC equipment.

Within the Chinese HVAC equipment market, residential is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. Increasing penetration and renovation activities are the major driving forces that will spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

The study includes China HVAC equipment market size and forecast for the China's HVAC equipment market through 2022 segmented by product type, and end use as follows:

China HVAC equipment market by product Type [Volume (M units) and Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022]:

- Furnace

- Heat Pump

- Central AC

- Room AC

- Others

China HVAC equipment market by end Use [Volume (M units) and Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022]:

- Residential

- Healthcare

- Education

- Hospitality

- Office

- Retail

- Others

Companies Mentioned

- Daikin Industries, Ltd.

- Gd Midea Co. Ltd.

- Gree Electric Appliances Inc. Of Zhuhai

- Ingersoll-Rand Plc

- Quingdoa Haier

For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tj7zn9/growth





