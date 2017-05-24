

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A college degree is a necessity for a rewarding, well-paying job with possibility for career advancement and also for entry into most professional careers. On average, college graduates earn much more than high school graduates throughout their lifetime.



In addition to the earnings potential, students must select a major that aligns with their passions and interests. However, not all majors reap the same financial benefits.



Jobs related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics majors take most of the top spots in terms of pay. On the flip side, the lowest paying college degrees tend to be those in the education, social work and human services fields.



