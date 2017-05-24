

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Pope Francis hosted U.S. President Donald Trump for a private audience at the Vatican, Wednesday.



Trump described the meeting with the head of the Catholic church as 'great' and 'fantastic.' The two leaders uphold contrasting styles and differing views.



The President, accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and several aides, was greeted by Archbishop Georg Ganswein, the head of the papal household, in the Apostolic Palace in the morning.



It was followed by the first face-to-face talks between the Pope and Trump, which lasted for about 20 minutes.



The two leaders shared a commitment to 'life, and freedom of worship and conscience,' the Vatican said after the meeting. They discussed the sufferings faced by Christian communities in the Middle East, and highlighted the need to protect them.



The meeting concluded with the Pope presenting Trump a medal featuring an olive branch, a signed copy of a message he delivered for World Peace Day, and papal documents about the need to protect family and environment.



Trump presented the pontiff with a set of writings by civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., an engraved stone from the King memorial and a sculpture.



Trump and his delegation arrived in Rome Wednesday after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the Middle East.



Later in the day, Trump is scheduled to meet in Rome with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. Trump will later participate in the G-7 meeting, and travel to Brussels for NATO summit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX