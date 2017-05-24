

AGM Statement 24 May 2017



The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 23 May 2017 and at the separate class meetings of the holders of Ordinary Shares, Planned Exit Shares and Infrastructure Shares adjourned to 24 May 2017, all of the resolutions were duly passed.



The proxy voting was as follows:



+-------------------------------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |Resolution |Votes For (or at |Votes Against | | |the Chairman's | | | |discretion) | | +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |1 - To Receive the Report and Accounts |18,062,052 |115,855 (0.64%) | | |(99.36%) | | +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |2 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration|16,602,142 |1,253,331 | |Report |(92.98%) |(7.02%) | +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |3 - Approval of the Directors' Remuneration|16,578,006 |1,129,372 | |Policy |(93.62%) |(6.38%) | +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |4 - To re-elect Peter Dicks as director |17,364,616 |675,189 (3.74%) | | |(96.26%) | | +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |5 - To re-elect John Gregory as director |17,577,157 |493,874 (2.73%) | | |(97.27%) | | +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |6 - To re-elect Gordon Humphries as |17,401,113 |486,869 (2.72%) | |director |(97.28%) | | +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |7 - To re-elect Jocelin Harris as director |17,515,280 |555,751 (3.08%) | | |(96.92%) | | +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |8 - To re-appoint KPMG LLP as |17,667,083 |587,319 (3.22%) | |auditor |(96.78%) | | +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |9 - Authority to Allot Shares |17,776,221 |287,403 (1.59%) | | |(98.41%) | | +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |10 - Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights |16,813,639 |769,101 (4.37%) | | |(95.63%) | | +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+----------------+ |11 - Market Purchases of Own Shares |17,776,970 |356,201 (1.96%) | | |(98.04%) | | +-------------------------------------------+-----------------+----------------+



The proxy voting for the separate class meetings were as follows:



Ordinary Shares



12,635,415 (96.90%) votes received being in favour (or at the chairman's discretion) and 403,946 (3.10%) against.



Planned Exit Shares



980,894 (91.92%) votes received being in favour (or at the chairman's discretion) and 86,261 (8.08%) against.



Infrastructure Shares



1,836,889 (99.17%) votes received being in favour (or at the chairman's discretion) and 15,322 (0.83%) against.



For further information please contact:



Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Foresight VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0LG3VB68K371R42



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX