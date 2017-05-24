Industrial Cyber Security Leader Recognized for Excellence in Securing the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Indegy, the leader in industrial cyber security, today announced it was named IoT Security Solution of the Year by Computingmagazine, the UK's leading business technology publication, in its inaugural Big Data and IoT Excellence Awards program. Winners were selected by a blue ribbon panel of judges that included Computing's editors and data science experts from CERN, the European Space Agency, MEC (one of the world's leading media agency networks), a major online brand retailer, a utility, a venture builder, and a financial services organization.

"Indegy is honored to be named IoT Security Solution of the Year in Computing's first-ever Big Data and IoT Excellence awards," said Dana Tamir, vice president of market strategy for Indegy. "The industrial sector is increasingly introducing IOT technologies to improve operational and supply chain efficiencies, and support business intelligence efforts. However, these technologies can expose the critical industrial control systems to cyber threats. The Indegy platform provides real-time situational awareness and visibility into physical process control devices to protect against cyber attacks, insider threats and human error."

Indegy has developed the first cyber security platform that provides comprehensive visibility into the control-plane engineering activities of operational technology (OT) networks used in critical infrastructures including energy, water, petrochemical, manufacturing and more. The Indegy platform detects anomalies, malicious activity and unauthorized access, including logic changes, configuration changes, and firmware uploads/downloads made to process controllers like PLCs, RTUs, and DCS controllers. This enables ICS engineers and security staff to detect and respond to IIoT threats, prevent operational disruptions and physical damage, and ensure the safety, reliability and security of industrial control (ICS) and SCADA systems.

About Computing's Big Data and IoT Excellence Awards

Computing is the UK's leading business technology publication. Big Data has never been a more important facet of the IT landscape, and the capture, storing and utilisation of huge amounts of information has never been better showcased than in the exploding application of the Internet of Things. The inaugural 2017 Big Data IoT Excellence Awards program will honor the achievements of the IT industry's best Big Data and Internet of Things (IoT) companies with product, solution and project-related awards as well as organisational categories and accolades recognising outstanding individual achievement. For more information, visit http://events.computing.co.uk/bigdataandiotexcellence.

About Indegy

Indegy, the leader in industrial cyber security, protects Industrial Control Systems (ICS) used in critical infrastructures, utilities and manufacturing industries against operational disruptions caused by external and internal threats. By providing comprehensive visibility into the control-plane engineering activities performed in operational technology networks, Indegy's Industrial Cyber Security Platform automatically discovers all controllers (PLCs, RTUs, DCS controllers) on ICS networks, monitors all access and changes in real-time, and validates their integrity ensuring no unauthorized changes go undetected. Indegy enables advanced detection and response to threats that place the safety, reliability and security of industrial networks at risk before damage occurs.

The company was named one of the 10 Most Promising Cyber Security Startups by Forbes Israel, is a TiE50 winner and Network World Hot Security Startup to Watch. For more information visit www.indegy.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

