WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Association of Realtors Existing Home Sales for April is due at 10:00 am ET Wednesday. The consensus is for 5.710 million existing home sales, compared to 5.710 million in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback rose against the pound, franc and the yen but fell against the euro.



The greenback was worth 1.1189 against the euro, 111.96 against the yen, 1.2946 against the pound and 0.9767 against the franc at 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX