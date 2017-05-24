

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telia Company and the other shareholders in Turkcell Holding have agreed to propose to the General Assembly Meeting of Turkcell that the company distribute dividends of TRY 3,000 million in total.



The General Assembly Meeting of Turkcell will be held on May 25, 2017, and the proposal is expected to be approved, as Turkcell Holding holds 51 percent of Turkcell.



Telia Company's direct and indirect holding in Turkcell is 31.0 percent in total. Telia Company owns 7.0 percent directly and the remainder through its minority interest in Turkcell Holding. Provided that the General Assembly Meeting approves the proposal, Telia Company's expected share of the above-mentioned dividends will be TRY 930 million. Based on a TRY/SEK 2.48 exchange rate, this corresponds to approximately SEK 2.3 billion pre tax and estimated to SEK 2.1 billion post tax.



