$1.9 Trillion Growth Opportunities in the Global Beverage Market 2017-2021: Growing Urbanization, Disposable Income, Use of Natural Flavors and Sweeteners and Exotic Drinks - Research and Markets

Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2021 by segment (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), by product non-alcoholic beverage (juice, bottled water, carbonated soft drink, coffee and tea, and other), and alcoholic beverage (beer, wine, and spirits), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World)

The global beverage market looks good with opportunities for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The global beverage industry is expected to reach an estimated $1.9 trillion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers for the growth of this market are growing urbanization, and disposable income.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the use of natural flavors and sweeteners to meet consumer health concerns, and increased interest in exotic drinks.

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Inc., Diageo plc, and Heineken Holding NV are among the major suppliers of beverages.

On the basis of comprehensive research, the author forecasts that the non-alcoholic segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period. Consumer preferences, growing population, and health awareness are the major drivers.

Within global beverage industry, beer is expected to remain the largest segment by value. Acceptance of alcohol consumption by consumers, population base of the young generation, and increasing per capita income are the major driving forces that spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to remain the largest region and to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to huge population base.

The study includes a forecast for the global beverage market size by segment, product, and region as follows:

Beverage Market by Segment [Volume (Billion Liters) Value ($ Billion) from 2010 to 2021]:

- Alcoholic Beverage

- Non-alcoholic Beverage

Beverage market by Product [Volume (Billion Liters) and Value ($ Billion) from 2010 to 2021]:

- Alcoholic Beverage

- Beer

- Wine

- Spirits

- Non-alcoholic Beverage

- Juice

- Bottled Water

- Carbonated Soft Drink

- Coffee and Tea

- Other

Beverage market by Region [Volume (Billion Liters) and Value ($ Billion) from 2010 to 2021]:

- North America

- Europe

- APAC

- ROW

