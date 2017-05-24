North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: USMJ and PURA Recently Featured Cannabis Infused Product Line At Southwest Cannabis Conference and Expo in Fort Worth, Texas

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2017 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) recently featured a number of CBD Infused products at the Southwest Cannabis Conference and Expo in Fort Worth, Texas to include EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water and EVERx CBD Infused Gummies. Pictures from the show have been added to the DrinkEVERx.com website. The two Companies plan to introduce new CBD infused products further expanding the EVERx product line at the next Southwest Cannabis Conference and Expo in Miami, scheduled June 9-11. The two companies will also be premiering a new brand name at the Expo for cannabis infused beverages and edibles. While EVERx is targeted on the performance sports market, the new brand name will target a wider consumer population interested in an overall environmentally conscious and healthy lifestyle. Stay tuned for a coming announcement on new products under the new brand name.

Learn More About PURA: purationinc.com

Learn More About USMJ: growusmj.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

