AEVI and Tanda Partner to Simplify Workforce Management for Business Owners

AEVI has today announced a partnership with Australian-based technology company Tanda, to bring their industry leading cloud-based payroll and rostering solution to AEVI's Global Marketplace; the B2B app store for smart Point of Sale (SmartPOS). This collaboration will enable merchants in the retail and hospitality space to streamline their workforce management via the apps seamless integration with AEVI's range of compatible SmartPOS devices.

SMEs are always on the lookout for innovative ways to save time and reduce costs. With Tanda's market leading automated workforce technology, they can do just that. Rather than wasting time on payroll and HR, owners will be free to focus on the things that truly matter to their business. With over 145 million rostered hours across 2,500 business locations around the world, Tanda combines all the workforce management tools a merchant could need into one simple, secure, solution. From reliable time clock applications to user-friendly digitised rostering, Tanda's innovative software takes the guess work out of time management, ensuring employees are paid accurately and on time.

The strategic partnership with AEVI will expand Tanda's global reach, and make their solution available to a global network of key merchant banks and acquirers. With over 70,000 SmartPOS terminals already in operation across Australia and central Europe, AEVI is the ideal partner for Tanda to increase their speed to market, and expand into new regions.

Liam Scanlan, Director of Strategic Development for Tanda said, "Partnering with AEVI will bring best of breed solutions to businesses all over the world, uniting Tanda's leading workforce management software with AEVI's Global Marketplace. Tanda and AEVI know there is an opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of business owners in how they pay and manage their staff, giving them more time to invest in running their business. Our combined offering helps achieve this."

"We are thrilled to bring Tanda's market leading workforce technology to our Global Marketplace" said Mike Camerling, Director Marketplace, AEVI. "We could all use a little more time at work. Thanks to Tanda that is now a real possibility for the merchants of all our bank and acquiring customers."

AEVI continues its mission to pioneer and lead the payments community towards an open ecosystem. Providing banks and acquirers with the capabilities to differentiate themselves on more than just price and technical specifications. To find out more about how AEVI continues to grow its choice of value-added apps and services please visit marketplace.aevi.com.

Tanda is an award-winning workforce management software that empowers businesses to unlock efficiency and productivity gains through more effective workforce management. Founded in Brisbane, Australia, Tanda was built for the express purpose of helping senior stakeholders to get the most from their workforce by increasing productivity, profitability and governance and oversight within their entire organisation. Tanda streamlines scheduling, time & attendance tracking, leave management, wage calculation, as well as payroll integration into one powerful solution.

www.tanda.co

AEVI brings acquirers closer to their merchants, and merchants closer to their consumers, with an open Ecosystem that combines apps, payment services and a multi-vendor selection of payment devices. Selecting from a marketplace of high-quality apps and services, Acquirers can quickly create differentiated, innovative SmartPOS solutions under their own brands. Our centralized payments as a service platform eliminates obstacles, and helps Acquirers simplify the complex payment landscape with a single integration and access to a comprehensive suite of cloud-based, back office reporting tools for enhanced control and flexibility. We welcome Acquirers, App Solution Partners and Hardware Vendors to build on our vision of an open, collaborative payments Ecosystem unrestricted by device vendors, currencies, borders or regulations.

www.aevi.com

AEVI International GmbH is a subsidiary company of Diebold Nixdorf and is headquartered in Germany with operations in the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic.

